Innovus Pharmaceuticals : Mar 06, 2019Innovus Pharma Announces the Launch of its Diabasens® Product in Canada

Company Currently Expects to Add Between $1.5-2.0 Million in Revenues on an Annual Basis from the Sales of the Product in Canada

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Innovus Pharma' or the 'Company') (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men's and women's health and respiratory diseases, today announced that it launched in Canada its product Diabasens® as a Natural Health Product ('NHP'), for the indication to relieve cutaneous pain associated with diabetic neuropathy. The product is available as an over-the-counter ('OTC') or behind the counter product and does not require a prescription.

'We are pleased to announce the launch of our Diabasens® product in Canada,' said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. 'Diabasens® is one of our best selling products in the United States and we currently expect it to add an additional $1.5-2.0 million in potential revenue to the Company on an annual basis,' continued Dr. Damaj.

The product was launched through the Company's proprietary Beyond Human® Sales and Marketing Platform. In addition to the US and Canada, Innovus Pharma is working with certain regulatory agencies in Europe and Japan to obtain appropriate marketing authorizations to eventually launch the product in that region and country.

About Diabasens®

Diabasens® is a proprietary cream approved by Health Canada that relieves pain associated with diabetic neuropathy. The product is also designed with specific ingredients to increase blood flow into the legs and feet and increase nerve sensation.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men's and women's health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application ('ANDA') products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.

For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com; www.zestra.com; www.ejectdelay.com; www.vesele.com; www.urivarx.com; www.sensumplus.com; www.myandroferti.com; www.beyondhumantestosterone.com; www.getbeyondhuman.com; www.trybeyondhuman.com; www.recalmax.com; www.prostagorx.com; www.xyralid.com; www.fluticare.com; www.allervarx.com; www.apeaz.com; www.mzssleepingaid.com, www.novalere.com and www.diabasens.com.

Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sale of the Diabasens® product in Canada, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005248/en/

Randy Berholtz

Innovus Pharma Investor Relations

Tel: +1 858 249 7865

ir@innovuspharma.com

Copyright Business Wire 2019