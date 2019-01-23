Inomize : is Selected to Develop and Supply HP Indigo Next Generation ASIC for Digital Press

Inomize, a world leader of ASIC design services was selected by HP
Indigo to develop an ASIC solution for their next generation of
high-resolution industrial presses.
Inomize analog experts design will grant HP Indigo higher presses
resolution than any other available commercial solution. Inomize team
applied a new innovative architecture of mixed Analog-digital design to
enable ultra-high end fine resolution. The solution utilizes latest
design approaches and methodologies to enable cutting-edge press
capabilities.
It also involves an innovative high-density assembly
approach that will enable the densest available pressing solution.
Inomize operations team will manage and execute the full supply chain
for the ASIC.
"Inomize is proud to partner with HP Indigo for this project,” said
Inomize CEO, Udi Shaked. “The unique set of skills and know-how of
Inomize Analog Design team is once again recognized by the industry as
best-in-class. Inomize and HP Indigo engineers had architecture a
cutting-edge solution that will reinforce HP Indigo dominant market
position to the benefits of its customers”.
“HP Indigo had selected Inomize to partner within this project after a
long detailed due diligence process. We were impressed by the quality of
work and commitment of the team, as well as by their fresh approach to
supporting HP Indigo technology leadership” said Golan Landsberg, HP
Indigo Next Gen. Platform Manager.
About Inomize
Inomize is a professional Research & Development firm specializing in
the design and delivery of hardware solutions. Inomize offers a wide
range of services tailored to meet your project needs and product
constraints in terms of cost, performance and power consumption.
Inomize
successfully delivers ambitious projects on time and on budget. Inomize
gets the maximum out of the available technology and, when necessary,
pushes it to the limit using the latest advancements to meet the
customer’s project needs. With years of experience and a proactive
project management approach, Inomize reduces development time and
minimize risks of complex hardware design projects.
Established in 2007, Inomize is a fast-growing company and the largest
ASIC design firm in Israel. Among Inomize’ customers are large
international corporations and start-up companies from Israel, Europe
and North America. Find out more about Inomize at www.inomize.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005001/en/