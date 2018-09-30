Inotrem : Announces Positive Results From the Phase IIa Study of Its Lead Compound, Nangibotide (LR12), in the Treatment of Septic Shock

Inotrem S.A., a biotechnology focused on the modulation of the TREM
pathway for the management of inflammatory syndromes, announced positive
results for its Phase IIa study that demonstrated the safety and
tolerability of its lead product candidate, nangibotide (LR12), in
septic shock patients. The results were presented today at the annual
congress of the International Sepsis Forum in Bangkok.
Septic shock is the ultimate complication of sepsis and currently
constitutes an unmet medical need. The incidence of septic shock
continuously raises and mortality remains elevated (35%) in developed
countries. There is currently no specific therapy approved for this
indication besides antibiotics and symptomatic agents, and Inotrem’s
solution has the potential to become the first mechanism-based treatment
for septic shock. Nangibotide is developed by Inotrem and is based on a
novel approach of immunomodulation: it specifically targets the TREM-1
pathway which is crucial mediator of the septic shock.
The reported study was an 11-months multicenter phase IIa clinical trial
with 49 patients suffering from septic shock enrolled in four European
countries (Belgium, France, The Netherlands and Spain). The results
bring positive data on the safety and tolerability of Inotrem’s lead
product candidate, nangibotide, in septic shock patients. The study also
showed that nangibotide treatment provided consistent trends in a more
favorable evolution of biological and clinical activity markers in the
subgroup of patients with soluble TREM-1 levels above median at entry.
These results support Inotrem’s personalized medicine approach: using
soluble TREM-1 level in blood as a potential biomarker for the
identification of patients who will most likely benefit from nangibotide
treatment. The results from this clinical trial reinforce previous
preclinical and clinical findings, in particular about the safety,
biological and clinical activity of nangibotide and the use of sTREM-1
as a companion biomarker for patient selection. Consequently, the
company intends to launch in 2019 a Phase IIb study, with the aim to
bring a strong proof of clinical activity of nangibotide in septic shock
patients.
Jean-Jacques Garaud, CEO of Inotrem said: “These results are very
encouraging for septic shock patients and confirms the therapeutic
potential of our novel personalized approach based on immunomodulation
targeting the TREM-1 pathway.”
Bruno François, MD, from the Limoges University Hospital, Coordinating
Investigator of the study, added: “These positive data open promising
and interesting prospects on a severe and often life-threatening
disease, that currently has no approved targeted therapy”.
Inotrem previously announced it was granted access to EMA’s priority
medicines scheme (PRIME) for its lead compound nangibotide (LR12) in the
treatment of septic shock. In parallel, Inotrem is developing in
partnership with Roche Diagnostics a quantitative assay for the
biomarker sTREM-1, paving the way to a personalized healthcare approach
in critical care medicine.
For more information about Inotrem’s Phase 2a study, please refer to
the abstract published in Intensive Care Medicine Experimental: Safety
and pharmacodynamic activity of a novel TREM-1 pathway inhibitory
peptide in septic shock patients phase IIa clinical trial results,
Bruno François et al, Intensive Care Medicine Experimental 2018, 6(Suppl
1): P1.
About Inotrem
Inotrem S.A. is a biotechnology company
specialized in for the control of acute inflammatory syndromes, such as
septic shock. The company has developed a new concept of
immunomodulation that targets the TREM-1 pathway to control unbalanced
inflammatory responses. Through its proprietary technology platform,
Inotrem has developed the first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitor, LR12
(nangibotide), with applications in a number of therapeutic indications
such as septic shock and myocardial infarction. In parallel, Inotrem has
also launched another program to develop a new therapeutic modality
targeting chronic inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2013
by Dr. Jean-Jacques Garaud, a former head of research and early
development at the Roche Group, Prof. Sébastien Gibot and Dr. Marc
Derive. Inotrem is supported by leading European investors — Sofinnova
Partners, Andera Partners (previously Edmond de Rothschild Investment
Partners), Biomed Invest and Inserm Transfert Initiative.
www.inotrem.com
