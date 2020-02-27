 Inpensa Introduces Free Version of Industry Bellwether Business Case Solution

Includes Keystone Capabilities of Inpensa End-to-End Platform

Standard and Professional Editions Also Added

Inpensa, Inc., provider of the industry-leading Digital Investment Governance Platform, has announced availability for the first time of a free version of its Business Case Management Solution. With this offering, Inpensa is bringing its flagship solution, previously available only to large enterprises, to a single user – for free.

The company also announced the availability of two new Business Case Solution packages designed to provide a broad spectrum of companies with rapid time to impact options that map to a wide range of needs with respect to configuration and integration.

Inpensa Business Case Multi-User Standard Edition is offered out of the box, fully configured and ready to use, with taxonomy, financial calculations, and dashboards based on cross-industry best practices. Inpensa Business Case Professional Edition adds the ability to define taxonomy, create role-based governance, and customer-specific actionable analytics (see pricing and editions).

“For many years, the Inpensa Investment Governance Platform has been used by some of the world’s largest organizations across the full investment life-cycle to manage complex business cases and related processes for IT, supply chain, and other programs,” said Suraj Nekram, Inpensa co-founder and CEO. “With our Business Case free version, along with the Standard and Professional editions, we have packaged the best practices synthesized from years of development and market activity and made it available to companies of all sizes and range of needs anywhere in the world. Now, there is an Inpensa Solution for almost any project-intensive enterprise requiring a solid approach to Business Case Management.”

Both the Standard and Professional solutions are fully upgradeable to the Inpensa Enterprise Platform. The Inpensa Business Case Management Solution is the keystone for the Platform, which also provides benefits tracking and full lifecycle portfolio management and governance along with powerful rules-based process automation capabilities, and actionable analytics. The Platform is purpose-built to support the activation of digital transformation initiatives and the overall optimization of investment management for project-intensive organizations.

The launch of their new offering will allow companies to use the solution for free and signup very quickly for a license that will create immediate time to value. www.inpensa.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005882/en/