Inpixon : Appoints Senior Industry Executive Tyler Hoffman as Chief Revenue Officer to Further Accelerate Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced the appointment of Tyler Hoffman as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Mr. Hoffman is an innovative sales and business development executive who has served more than 20 years in revenue leadership positions at prominent companies including PayPal, Google, Visa, eBay, and CNET Networks. One of the key considerations for his appointment was his deep experience in enterprise software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), spanning fintech, e-commerce, security, data, media and retail sectors.

"Tyler is an exceptional and proven growth leader, and I'm thrilled to welcome him as the Chief Revenue Officer of Inpixon," said Nadir Ali, CEO. "He brings a wealth of experience in building and growing highly effective sales operations, which will be instrumental to Inpixon's progression. Worldwide interest in the indoor positioning and navigation market continues to grow dramatically – Allied Market Research projects that the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market will grow with a CAGR of 42.0% to $43.5 billion by 2025 – and Inpixon is well positioned to address that demand."

"I am delighted to join in the Inpixon team's mission of doing good with indoor data," commented Mr. Hoffman. "Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence platform offers organizations an array of powerful and elegant solutions, from security to analytics to wayfinding, spanning a largely untapped market. Especially during such challenging times, we are excited to help major global employers bring their workforces back to the workplace – both safely and with confidence – with innovations such as Inpixon's Workplace Readiness Dashboards."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence™ platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-appoints-senior-industry-executive-tyler-hoffman-as-chief-revenue-officer-to-further-accelerate-growth-301061314.html

SOURCE Inpixon