Inpixon Refocuses on its Core Business of Tracking and Analyzing Wireless Devices Indoors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2018 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research, and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report on Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) a company engaged in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously.

In early September, Inpixon announced the completion of its spin-off of Sysorex, Inc. Sysorex will continue as an independent public company that offers right fit information technology and telecommunications solutions and professional services to commercial and government customers enabling organizations to manage, protect, and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premises, in the cloud or via mobile.

Industry analysts predict business spending on IoT Solutions will hit 6 trillion by 2021. IPA's precise detection of universal IoT devices found through cellular Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi signals depict a complete bird's eye view of indoor zones. Inpixon also expanded its international presence with the new channel and reseller partnerships in Africa, Central America, North America, United Kingdom, and Portugal.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/513853/Inpixon-Refocuses-on-its-Core-Business-of-Tracking-and-Analyzing-Wireless-Devices-Indoors

