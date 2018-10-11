Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inpixon : Refocuses on its Core Business of Tracking and Analyzing Wireless Devices Indoors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

Inpixon Refocuses on its Core Business of Tracking and Analyzing Wireless Devices Indoors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2018 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research, and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report on Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) a company engaged in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously.

In early September, Inpixon announced the completion of its spin-off of Sysorex, Inc. Sysorex will continue as an independent public company that offers right fit information technology and telecommunications solutions and professional services to commercial and government customers enabling organizations to manage, protect, and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premises, in the cloud or via mobile.

IPA tech and how it can be a benefit to organizations in this comprehensive report READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - https://tradersnewssource.com/inpixon/

Industry analysts predict business spending on IoT Solutions will hit 6 trillion by 2021. IPA's precise detection of universal IoT devices found through cellular Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi signals depict a complete bird's eye view of indoor zones. Inpixon also expanded its international presence with the new channel and reseller partnerships in Africa, Central America, North America, United Kingdom, and Portugal.

Q2 highlights and developments for INPX, full report READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report -https://tradersnewssource.com/inpixon/

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit www.tradersnewssource.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

CONTACT:

editor@tradersnewssource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513853/Inpixon-Refocuses-on-its-Core-Business-of-Tracking-and-Analyzing-Wireless-Devices-Indoors

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513853/Inpixon-Refocuses-on-its-Core-Business-of-Tracking-and-Analyzing-Wireless-Devices-Indoors

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513853/Inpixon-Refocuses-on-its-Core-Business-of-Tracking-and-Analyzing-Wireless-Devices-Indoors

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513853/Inpixon-Refocuses-on-its-Core-Business-of-Tracking-and-Analyzing-Wireless-Devices-Indoors

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513853/Inpixon-Refocuses-on-its-Core-Business-of-Tracking-and-Analyzing-Wireless-Devices-Indoors

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/513853/Inpixon-Refocuses-on-its-Core-Business-of-Tracking-and-Analyzing-Wireless-Devices-Indoors

Source: ACCESSWIRE Investor Awareness (October 11, 2018 - 8:05 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com

Disclaimer

Inpixon published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pTSOGO SUN : appoints new director of operations KZN hotels
AQ
03:15pNIDDA HEALTHCARE GMBH : Public delisting tender offer for the remaining STADA shares launched
EQ
03:14pThe Stars Group Receives UK Competition & Markets Authority Clearance for Sky Betting & Gaming Acquisition; Announces Management Appointments
AQ
03:14pDEER HORN CAPITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - DHC
AQ
03:14pMATERION CORPORATION : Conference Call Scheduled
BU
03:13pTECAN : Adapt or perish? Anatomical pathology labs at a tipping point
PU
03:13pSSP : Bottega Prosecco Bar at Birmingham wins Airport Bar of the Year award at Drinks International Travel Retail Awards 2018
PU
03:13pACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 11/10/2018 > >
PU
03:13pBANK OF AMERICA : Named Winner of the AnitaB.org 2018 Top Companies for Women Technologists Program
PU
03:13pHYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of the company
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Luxury Shares Feel the Pinch -- WSJ
5DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING SPA : DOMINION HOSTING : Net financial position grows 18% in 1H2018 vs 1H2017 while d..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.