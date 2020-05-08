Log in
Inpixon : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

05/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced that it will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Monday, May 11, 2020 to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, which the Company plans to release after market close the same day, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments. 

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialling toll free 888-669-0684 for U.S. callers or +1 862-298-0702 for international callers, or on the Company's Investors section of the website: ir.inpixon.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's Investors section of the website (ir.inpixon.com) through May 11, 2021. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 18, 2020 and can be accessed by dialling 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 34798.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor intelligence company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's indoor location and data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedInTwitter, and visit inpixon.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-schedules-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-business-update-conference-call-301055681.html

SOURCE Inpixon


© PRNewswire 2020
