Inpixon : to Acquire Exclusive Global License for Development and Distribution of Systat and SigmaPlot Software Suite

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced it has entered into an exclusive global license agreement to develop, market and distribute the Systat and SigmaPlot software suite of products. Systat and SigmaPlot are data analytics and statistical visualization solutions and are estimated to have more than 400,000 users across 37 countries. The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings and will expand Inpixon's subsidiary operations into the United Kingdom and Germany.

Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO, noted, "The Systat suite of products has a long history within the data analytics and scientific community worldwide, and we are excited to bring additional value to that community. We intend to apply our expertise and resources to enhance the user interface and expand availability to the MacOS platform in order to advance the user experience and serve additional market segments."

"Also, we believe this agreement will enhance our shareholder value, not only because we anticipate that it will be accretive but also by bringing to Inpixon a product line deeply rooted in sophisticated data analytics with simplified visualizations that can be leveraged within our Indoor Intelligence platform."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to closing conditions. For further information regarding the terms and conditions of the transaction, including the conditions to closing, contained in the license and distribution agreement, and other related transactions, please see Inpixon's Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in connection with this transaction.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the consummation of the transactions described herein and Inpixon's ability to retain the Systat and SigmaPlot historical customer base, Inpixon's ability to integrate the Systat and SigmaPlot solutions into Inpixon's indoor intelligence platform, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

