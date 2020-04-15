Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), February 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: FEBRUARY 2020

The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for February 2020, according to provisional data, is as follows:

The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)decreased by 2.2% in February 2020, compared with February 2019. The corresponding index in February 2019 had recorded an increase of 0.3%, compared with February 2018 (Table 1, Graph 1).

The decrease of 2.2% in the Output Price Index in February 2020 compared with February 2019 is on account of (Table 1) decrease 6.5% of the price index in crop output group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: olive oil, vegetables and horticultural products and potatoes (including seeds).

The Output Price Index in February 2020 increased by 0.4%, in comparison with January 2020 (Table 2).

The twelve-month weighted average output index from March 2019 to February 2020 increased by 0.1%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from March 2018 to February 2019 (Table 3).

The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 0.8% in February 2020, compared with February 2019. The corresponding index in February 2019 had recorded an increase of 1.2%, compared with February 2018 (Table 4, Graph 1).

The decrease of 0.8% in the Input Price Index in February 2020 compared with February 2019 is on account of (Table 4):

decrease 1.1% of the price index in goods and services currently consumed in agriculture group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups animal feeding stuffs, energy and lubricants and fertilizers and soil improvers and b) increase 0.6% of the price index in goods and services contributing to agricultural investment group and mainly on the rates of change of the group materials.

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock (2015=100.0)

