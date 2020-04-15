Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), February 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 15 April 2020
PRESS RELEASE
INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: FEBRUARY 2020
The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for February 2020, according to provisional data, is as follows:
The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)decreased by 2.2% in February 2020, compared with February 2019. The corresponding index in February 2019 had recorded an increase of 0.3%, compared with February 2018 (Table 1, Graph 1).
The decrease of 2.2% in the Output Price Index in February 2020 compared with February 2019 is on account of (Table 1) decrease 6.5% of the price index in crop output group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: olive oil, vegetables and horticultural products and potatoes (including seeds).
The Output Price Index in February 2020 increased by 0.4%, in comparison with January 2020 (Table 2).
The twelve-month weighted average output index from March 2019 to February 2020 increased by 0.1%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from March 2018 to February 2019 (Table 3).
The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 0.8% in February 2020, compared with February 2019. The corresponding index in February 2019 had recorded an increase of 1.2%, compared with February 2018 (Table 4, Graph 1).
The decrease of 0.8% in the Input Price Index in February 2020 compared with February 2019 is on account of (Table 4):
-
decrease 1.1% of the price index in goods and services currently consumed in agriculture group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups animal feeding stuffs, energy and lubricants and fertilizers and soil improvers and b) increase 0.6% of the price index in goods and services contributing to agricultural investment group and mainly on the rates of change of the group materials.
Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock (2015=100.0)
110
106
102
98
94
90
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Output Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
Input Price Index
|
|
|
|
The Input Price Index in February 2020, decreased by 0.9%, in comparison with January 2020 (Table 5).
The twelve-month average input index from March 2019 to February 2020, decreased by 0.1% compared with the corresponding index of the period from March 2018 to February 2019 (Table 6).
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
weighting
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
140000
|
|
|
AGRICULTURAL GOODS OUTPUT
|
6.58
|
|
97.8
|
100.0
|
99.8
|
|
-2.2
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100000
|
|
|
CROP OUTPUT
|
|
|
3.36
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
106.1
|
|
102.8
|
|
|
-6.5
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
010000
|
|
|
Cereals (including seeds)
|
0.08
|
|
106.9
|
108.0
|
98.1
|
|
-0.9
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020000
|
|
|
Industrial crops
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
118.1
|
|
117.6
|
|
135.9
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
-13.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
030000
|
|
|
Forage plants
|
0.35
|
|
81.8
|
82.0
|
81.4
|
|
-0.4
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
040000
|
|
|
Vegetables and horticultural
|
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
113.3
|
|
120.5
|
|
92.7
|
|
|
-5.9
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
050000
|
|
|
Potatoes (including seeds)
|
0.11
|
|
111.8
|
154.3
|
81.4
|
|
-27.6
|
89.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
060000
|
|
|
Fruits
|
|
|
0.96
|
|
|
113.6
|
|
107.2
|
|
110.3
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
-2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
070000
|
|
|
Wine (incl. must)
|
0.02
|
|
99.1
|
97.7
|
98.4
|
|
1.4
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
080000
|
|
|
Olive oil
|
|
|
0.94
|
|
|
75.2
|
|
94.9
|
|
112.0
|
|
|
-20.8
|
|
-15.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
090000
|
|
|
Other crop products
|
0.00
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130000
|
|
|
ANIMAL OUTPUT
|
|
|
3.22
|
|
|
96.4
|
|
93.7
|
|
96.5
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
-3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110000
|
|
Animals
|
1.17
|
|
100.0
|
94.3
|
96.7
|
|
6.0
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120000
|
|
|
Animal products
|
|
|
2.05
|
|
|
94.3
|
|
93.3
|
|
96.4
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
-3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 2. Monthly rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
Main groups
|
|
Weighting
|
|
February
|
|
January
|
|
Change
|
|
February
|
|
January
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
(%)
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140000
|
|
|
AGRICULTURAL GOODS
|
100.00
|
|
97.8
|
97.5
|
0.4
|
|
100.0
|
100.1
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
OUTPUT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100000
|
|
|
CROP OUTPUT
|
|
|
71.72
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
98.9
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
106.1
|
|
105.5
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
010000
|
|
|
Cereals (including seeds)
|
8.27
|
|
106.9
|
106.9
|
0.0
|
|
108.0
|
106.7
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020000
|
|
|
Industrial crops
|
|
|
5.60
|
|
|
118.1
|
|
94.5
|
|
24.9
|
|
|
117.6
|
|
114.8
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
030000
|
|
|
Forage plants
|
4.84
|
|
81.8
|
82.1
|
-0.5
|
|
82.0
|
81.9
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
040000
|
|
|
Vegetables and horticultural
|
|
|
16.41
|
|
|
113.3
|
|
117.0
|
|
-3.1
|
|
|
120.5
|
|
122.1
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
050000
|
|
|
Potatoes (including seeds)
|
2.13
|
|
111.8
|
110.4
|
1.2
|
|
154.3
|
142.3
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
060000
|
|
|
Fruits
|
|
|
22.69
|
|
|
113.6
|
|
112.8
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
107.2
|
|
105.5
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
070000
|
|
|
Wine (incl. must)
|
0.30
|
|
99.1
|
99.1
|
0.0
|
|
97.7
|
97.7
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
080000
|
|
|
Olive oil
|
|
|
11.33
|
|
|
75.2
|
|
76.2
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
94.9
|
|
95.3
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
090000
|
|
|
Other crop products
|
0.15
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130000
|
|
|
ANIMAL OUTPUT
|
|
|
28.28
|
|
|
96.4
|
|
96.0
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
93.7
|
|
94.2
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110000
|
|
Animals
|
12.88
|
|
100.0
|
101.2
|
-1.1
|
|
94.3
|
95.6
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120000
|
|
|
Animal products
|
|
|
15.40
|
|
|
94.3
|
|
93.5
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
93.3
|
|
93.6
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 3. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
Monthly rates of
|
Annual rates of
|
12-month weighted
|
12-month weighted
|
Year and month
|
Overall Index
|
average index
|
moving average rates
|
change (%)
|
change (%)
|
|
|
|
(moving average)
|
of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
99.2
|
0.1
|
-3.3
|
99.5
|
1.1
|
|
2
|
99.8
|
0.6
|
-1.6
|
99.4
|
0.7
|
|
3
|
101.6
|
1.8
|
-1.9
|
99.3
|
0.1
|
|
4
|
99.7
|
-1.8
|
-0.4
|
99.2
|
-0.2
|
|
5
|
98.7
|
-1.0
|
-1.6
|
99.1
|
-0.6
|
|
6
|
97.9
|
-0.8
|
-0.4
|
99.1
|
-0.7
|
|
7
|
100.0
|
2.2
|
3.5
|
99.3
|
0.0
|
|
8
|
98.4
|
-1.7
|
3.5
|
99.6
|
0.4
|
|
9
|
98.8
|
0.5
|
2.2
|
99.8
|
0.8
|
|
10
|
102.8
|
4.0
|
-0.8
|
99.7
|
0.3
|
|
11
|
99.7
|
-3.0
|
-0.3
|
99.7
|
0.1
|
|
12
|
98.9
|
-0.9
|
-0.3
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
99.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
100.1
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
99.7
|
0.2
|
|
2
|
100.0
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
99.7
|
0.3
|
|
3
|
104.2
|
4.2
|
2.5
|
99.9
|
0.7
|
|
4
|
103.2
|
-0.9
|
3.5
|
100.2
|
1.0
|
|
5
|
101.3
|
-1.8
|
2.7
|
100.5
|
1.4
|
|
6
|
100.9
|
-0.4
|
3.1
|
100.7
|
1.7
|
|
7
|
102.5
|
1.5
|
2.4
|
100.9
|
1.6
|
|
8
|
98.5
|
-3.9
|
0.1
|
100.9
|
1.3
|
|
9
|
98.4
|
-0.1
|
-0.4
|
100.9
|
1.1
|
|
10
|
98.5
|
0.1
|
-4.1
|
100.4
|
0.7
|
|
11
|
96.9
|
-1.7
|
-2.8
|
100.2
|
0.5
|
|
12
|
98.0
|
1.2
|
-0.8
|
100.1
|
0.4
|
Annual Average
|
100.1
|
|
|
|
|
2020:
|
1
|
97.5
|
-0.6
|
-2.6
|
100.0
|
0.2
|
|
2
|
97.8
|
0.4
|
2.2
|
99.8
|
0.1
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 4. Annual rates of change of the Input Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220000
|
|
|
INPUT TOTAL
|
100.00
|
|
102.0
|
102.8
|
101.6
|
|
-0.8
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200000
|
|
|
GOODS AND SERVICES CURRENTLY
|
|
|
83.21
|
|
|
101.9
|
|
103.0
|
|
101.6
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
CONSUMED IN AGRICULTURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201000
|
|
|
Seeds and planting stock
|
4.81
|
|
101.7
|
101.6
|
101.4
|
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202000
|
|
|
Energy and lubricants
|
|
|
22.32
|
|
|
111.7
|
|
112.6
|
|
109.5
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
203000
|
|
|
Fertilizers and soil improvers
|
5.23
|
|
97.7
|
98.5
|
96.8
|
|
-0.8
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204000
|
|
|
Plant protection products and
|
|
|
4.59
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
101.0
|
|
101.0
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
pesticides
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205000
|
|
|
Veterinary expenses
|
1.47
|
|
103.4
|
101.5
|
101.4
|
|
1.9
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
206000
|
|
|
Animal feeding stuffs
|
|
|
34.57
|
|
|
97.3
|
|
99.3
|
|
97.1
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
207000
|
|
|
Maintenance of materials
|
3.82
|
|
103.5
|
103.6
|
102.9
|
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
208000
|
|
|
Maintenance of buildings
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
100.4
|
|
100.1
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
209000
|
|
|
Other goods and services
|
6.08
|
|
95.5
|
95.5
|
101.8
|
|
0.1
|
-6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOODS AND SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210000
|
|
|
CONTRIBUTING TO AGRICULTURAL
|
|
16.79
|
|
|
102.5
|
|
101.9
|
|
101.5
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211000
|
|
|
Materials
|
14.52
|
|
103.5
|
102.7
|
102.3
|
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211110
|
|
|
Rotovators and other 2wheel
|
|
|
1.44
|
|
|
99.6
|
|
100.1
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211120
|
|
|
Machinery and plant for cultivation
|
2.90
|
|
106.0
|
103.6
|
103.5
|
|
2.3
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211130
|
|
|
Machinery and plant for harvesting
|
|
|
2.37
|
|
|
102.6
|
|
102.2
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211140
|
|
|
Farm machinery and installations
|
3.26
|
|
102.7
|
102.2
|
101.5
|
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211210
|
|
|
Tractors
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
|
101.0
|
|
100.5
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211290
|
|
|
Other vehicles
|
3.69
|
|
104.7
|
104.2
|
104.0
|
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
212000
|
|
|
Buildings
|
|
|
2.27
|
|
|
96.2
|
|
96.8
|
|
96.8
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
- 5 -
Table 5. Monthly rates of change of the Input Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
February
|
|
January
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
February
|
|
January
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220000
|
|
|
INPUT TOTAL
|
100.00
|
|
102.0
|
102.9
|
|
-0.9
|
|
102.8
|
|
|
102.2
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOODS AND SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200000
|
|
|
CURRENTLY CONSUMED IN
|
|
83.21
|
|
|
101.9
|
|
103.0
|
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
103.0
|
|
|
102.3
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGRICULTURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201000
|
|
|
Seeds and planting stock
|
4.81
|
|
101.7
|
101.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
101.6
|
|
|
101.7
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202000
|
|
|
Energy and lubricants
|
|
|
22.32
|
|
|
111.7
|
|
115.8
|
|
|
-3.6
|
|
|
112.6
|
|
|
110.1
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
203000
|
|
|
Fertilizers and soil improvers
|
5.23
|
|
97.7
|
97.1
|
|
0.7
|
|
98.5
|
|
|
98.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
204000
|
|
|
Plant protection products and
|
|
|
4.59
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
100.7
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
101.0
|
|
|
101.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
pesticides
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205000
|
|
|
Veterinary expenses
|
1.47
|
|
103.4
|
102.8
|
|
0.6
|
|
101.5
|
|
|
101.5
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
206000
|
|
|
Animal feeding stuffs
|
|
|
34.57
|
|
|
97.3
|
|
97.3
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
207000
|
|
|
Maintenance of materials
|
3.82
|
|
103.5
|
103.4
|
|
0.1
|
|
103.6
|
|
|
103.0
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
208000
|
|
|
Maintenance of buildings
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
100.7
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
100.4
|
|
|
100.4
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
209000
|
|
|
Other goods and services
|
6.08
|
|
95.5
|
95.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
95.5
|
|
|
95.5
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOODS AND SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
210000
|
|
|
CONTRIBUTING TO
|
|
16.79
|
|
|
102.5
|
|
102.5
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
101.9
|
|
|
101.8
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
AGRICULTURAL INVESTMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211000
|
|
|
Materials
|
14.52
|
|
103.5
|
103.5
|
|
0.0
|
|
102.7
|
|
|
102.6
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211110
|
|
|
Rotovators and other 2wheel
|
|
|
1.44
|
|
|
99.6
|
|
99.6
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
100.1
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211120
|
|
|
Machinery and plant for
|
2.90
|
|
106.0
|
106.3
|
|
-0.3
|
|
103.6
|
|
|
103.6
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
cultivation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211130
|
|
|
Machinery and plant for
|
|
|
2.37
|
|
|
102.6
|
|
102.8
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
102.2
|
|
|
102.3
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
harvesting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211140
|
|
|
Farm machinery and
|
3.26
|
|
102.7
|
102.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
102.2
|
|
|
102.0
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
installations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211210
|
|
|
Tractors
|
|
|
0.86
|
|
|
101.0
|
|
101.0
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
100.5
|
|
|
100.3
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
211290
|
|
|
Other vehicles
|
3.69
|
|
104.7
|
104.4
|
|
0.3
|
|
104.2
|
|
|
104.2
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
212000
|
|
|
Buildings
|
|
|
2.27
|
|
|
96.2
|
|
96.2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
96.8
|
|
|
96.6
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
- 6 -
Table 6. Evolution of the Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year and month
|
Overall Index
|
Monthly rates of change
|
Annual rates of change
|
12-month average index
|
12-month moving average
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(moving average)
|
|
rates of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
101.9
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
100.6
|
|
2.2
|
|
2
|
101.6
|
-0.3
|
0.1
|
100.6
|
|
1.9
|
|
3
|
101.4
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
100.6
|
|
1.6
|
|
4
|
102.1
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
100.7
|
|
1.4
|
|
5
|
102.9
|
0.8
|
2.6
|
101.0
|
|
1.4
|
|
6
|
103.2
|
0.3
|
3.4
|
101.2
|
|
1.6
|
|
7
|
103.2
|
0.0
|
3.8
|
101.5
|
|
1.9
|
|
8
|
103.4
|
0.1
|
3.6
|
101.8
|
|
2.0
|
|
9
|
103.7
|
0.3
|
3.9
|
102.2
|
|
2.2
|
|
10
|
104.1
|
0.4
|
3.5
|
102.5
|
|
2.3
|
|
11
|
103.6
|
-0.4
|
2.5
|
102.7
|
|
2.3
|
|
12
|
102.4
|
-1.1
|
1.4
|
102.8
|
|
2.2
|
Annual Average
|
102.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
102.2
|
-0.2
|
0.3
|
102.8
|
|
2.2
|
|
2
|
102.8
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
102.9
|
|
2.3
|
|
3
|
103.4
|
0.6
|
2.0
|
103.1
|
|
2.4
|
|
4
|
103.8
|
0.4
|
1.7
|
103.2
|
|
2.5
|
|
5
|
104.0
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
103.3
|
|
2.3
|
|
6
|
102.5
|
-1.4
|
-0.7
|
103.3
|
|
2.0
|
|
7
|
102.5
|
0.0
|
-0.7
|
103.2
|
|
1.6
|
|
8
|
102.3
|
-0.2
|
-1.0
|
103.1
|
|
1.2
|
|
9
|
102.6
|
0.3
|
-1.1
|
103.0
|
|
0.8
|
|
10
|
102.7
|
0.1
|
-1.3
|
102.9
|
|
0.4
|
|
11
|
102.5
|
-0.2
|
-1.1
|
102.8
|
|
0.1
|
|
12
|
102.8
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
102.8
|
|
0.0
|
Annual Average
|
102.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020:
|
1
|
102.9
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
102.9
|
|
0.1
|
|
2
|
102.0
|
-0.9
|
-0.8
|
102.8
|
|
-0.1
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
- 7 -
Graph 2. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of the sub-indices
of Crop and Animal Production (2015=100.0)
114
112
110
108
106
104
102
100
98
96
94
92
90
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Output Price Index
|
|
|
|
Crop Production Index
|
|
|
|
Animal Production Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 3. Evolution of the Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of the sub-indices of
Intermediate Consumption and Capital Formation (2015=100.0)
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
Input Price Index
|
Intermediate Consumption
|
Capital Formation
- 8 -
Graph 4. Annual rates of change (%) of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of
the sub-indices of Crop and Animal Production (2015=100.0)
20
15
10
5
0
-5
-10
-15
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Output Price Index
|
|
|
|
Crop Production Index
|
|
|
|
Animal Production Index
|
Graph 5. Annual rates of changes (%) of the Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of
the sub-indices of Intermediate Consumption and Capital Formation (2015=100.0)
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
Input Price Index
|
Intermediate Consumption
|
Capital Formation
- 9 -
|
|
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
|
Generally
|
The compilation of the Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture and Livestock started in 1967 with base
|
|
year 1966=100.0.
|
Purpose of the indices-
|
The purpose of the Output Price Index is to measure the relative change in the prices that the producers
|
definitions
|
receive in the agricultural - livestock sector from the sale of their products. The purpose of the Input Price
|
|
Index is to measure the change in the prices paid by producers for the purchase of the means, goods and
|
|
services used in the production process.
|
|
The Output Price Index is composed of the crop and the animal output sub-indices. The Input Price Index
|
|
consists of the sub-indices of intermediate consumption and of fixed capital formation goods.
|
|
As regards the Output Price Index, the prices collected are the market prices of the products. The market
|
|
price is defined as the price received by the producer without subsidies, transport expenses and excluding
|
|
VAT or other taxes or levies.
|
|
As regards the Input Price Index, the collected prices refer to the prices paid for by the producers to buy the
|
|
goods and services they need for their agricultural and livestock production, excluding VAT and transport
|
|
expenses.
|
Legal basis
|
The compilation of the Input and Output Price Indices in the Agriculture and Livestock sector is based on
|
|
voluntary agreements between Eurostat and the Member States. The foundations for these agreements
|
|
were laid in the early seventies.
|
Reference period
|
Month.
|
Base year
|
2015=100.0.
|
Revision
|
The Input and Output Price Indices are fixed-basis indices. The most recent revision took place with base year
|
|
2015=100.0, with April 2018 as first reference month. The revision was carried out in the framework of the
|
|
agreement between EU Member States and the European Union (EU), according to which, for reasons of
|
|
comparability, these indices have to be revised every five (5) years and more specifically in the years ending
|
|
in 0 and 5.
|
Statistical classification
|
According to the common methodology used by the EU Member States and Eurostat, the groups of products
|
|
of the Agricultural Price Indices follow the same classification of the groups as in EAA (Economic Agricultural
|
|
Accounts).
|
Geographical coverage
|
The indices cover the whole country.
|
Coverage of economic
|
The Input and Output Price Indices cover the transactions for products and services in the sector of
|
activities
|
agriculture and livestock. In addition, the transactions for olive oil and must - wine are covered, which are
|
|
included in the manufacturing sector when their production - manufacturing process takes place at the level
|
|
of agricultural unit, thus it is considered to be an activity of the agricultural sector.
|
Seasonality
|
Seasonality of products influences the agricultural and livestock production and as a result some products
|
|
are not available every month in a calendar year. For this reason, the weighting coefficients of output
|
|
products differ per month in the year.
|
Statistical survey
|
The sources of price collection are the agricultural cooperatives (unions), which collect the final products, as
|
|
well as, the commercial and the industrial enterprises, which buy the final products directly from the
|
|
producers.
|
|
The price data for the output price index are collected from approximately 745 sources and price data for
|
|
input prices are collected from approximately 665 sources.
|
Publication of data
|
The Input and Output Price Indices with the new base year (2015) are released since June 2018 with April
|
|
2018 data as first reference month. The retrospective calculations of the time series of indicators before 2015
|
|
were calculated by dividing the product and group price indices by the corresponding price index of 2015
|
|
(with b.y. 2010=100.0), so that the changes (monthly and annual) of the time series indicators remain the
|
|
same.
|
References
|
More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the indices, as well as
|
|
the time series is available on the website of ELSTAT, at:
|
|
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT30/-
|
|
- 10 -
Disclaimer
