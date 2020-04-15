Log in
Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), February 2020

04/15/2020 | 05:16am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 15 April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: FEBRUARY 2020

The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for February 2020, according to provisional data, is as follows:

The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)decreased by 2.2% in February 2020, compared with February 2019. The corresponding index in February 2019 had recorded an increase of 0.3%, compared with February 2018 (Table 1, Graph 1).

The decrease of 2.2% in the Output Price Index in February 2020 compared with February 2019 is on account of (Table 1) decrease 6.5% of the price index in crop output group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: olive oil, vegetables and horticultural products and potatoes (including seeds).

The Output Price Index in February 2020 increased by 0.4%, in comparison with January 2020 (Table 2).

The twelve-month weighted average output index from March 2019 to February 2020 increased by 0.1%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from March 2018 to February 2019 (Table 3).

The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 0.8% in February 2020, compared with February 2019. The corresponding index in February 2019 had recorded an increase of 1.2%, compared with February 2018 (Table 4, Graph 1).

The decrease of 0.8% in the Input Price Index in February 2020 compared with February 2019 is on account of (Table 4):

  1. decrease 1.1% of the price index in goods and services currently consumed in agriculture group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups animal feeding stuffs, energy and lubricants and fertilizers and soil improvers and b) increase 0.6% of the price index in goods and services contributing to agricultural investment group and mainly on the rates of change of the group materials.

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock (2015=100.0)

110

106

102

98

94

90

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

2017

2018

2019

2020

Output Price Index

Input Price Index

Information on methodological issues:

Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environmental Statistics Division

Agricultural Input-Output &Indices Section

Information for data provision:

Maria Oikonomakou

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Tel: +30 213 135 2053

Email: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Fax: +30 213 135 2474

Email: m.oikonomakou@statistics.gr

- 1 -

The Input Price Index in February 2020, decreased by 0.9%, in comparison with January 2020 (Table 5).

The twelve-month average input index from March 2019 to February 2020, decreased by 0.1% compared with the corresponding index of the period from March 2018 to February 2019 (Table 6).

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Monthly

February

Change (%)

Code

Main groups

weighting

2019

2018

2019/2018

coefficient (%)

2020

2020/2019

140000

AGRICULTURAL GOODS OUTPUT

6.58

97.8

100.0

99.8

-2.2

0.3

100000

CROP OUTPUT

3.36

99.2

106.1

102.8

-6.5

3.2

010000

Cereals (including seeds)

0.08

106.9

108.0

98.1

-0.9

10.0

020000

Industrial crops

0.08

118.1

117.6

135.9

0.4

-13.4

030000

Forage plants

0.35

81.8

82.0

81.4

-0.4

0.8

040000

Vegetables and horticultural

0.80

113.3

120.5

92.7

-5.9

29.9

Products

050000

Potatoes (including seeds)

0.11

111.8

154.3

81.4

-27.6

89.5

060000

Fruits

0.96

113.6

107.2

110.3

5.9

-2.7

070000

Wine (incl. must)

0.02

99.1

97.7

98.4

1.4

-0.7

080000

Olive oil

0.94

75.2

94.9

112.0

-20.8

-15.3

090000

Other crop products

0.00

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

130000

ANIMAL OUTPUT

3.22

96.4

93.7

96.5

2.9

-3.0

110000

Animals

1.17

100.0

94.3

96.7

6.0

-2.5

120000

Animal products

2.05

94.3

93.3

96.4

1.1

-3.3

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 2 -

Table 2. Monthly rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Main groups

Weighting

February

January

Change

February

January

Change

coefficient (%)

2020

2020

(%)

2019

2019

(%)

140000

AGRICULTURAL GOODS

100.00

97.8

97.5

0.4

100.0

100.1

-0.1

OUTPUT

100000

CROP OUTPUT

71.72

99.2

98.9

0.3

106.1

105.5

0.6

010000

Cereals (including seeds)

8.27

106.9

106.9

0.0

108.0

106.7

1.2

020000

Industrial crops

5.60

118.1

94.5

24.9

117.6

114.8

2.5

030000

Forage plants

4.84

81.8

82.1

-0.5

82.0

81.9

0.1

040000

Vegetables and horticultural

16.41

113.3

117.0

-3.1

120.5

122.1

-1.4

products

050000

Potatoes (including seeds)

2.13

111.8

110.4

1.2

154.3

142.3

8.4

060000

Fruits

22.69

113.6

112.8

0.7

107.2

105.5

1.6

070000

Wine (incl. must)

0.30

99.1

99.1

0.0

97.7

97.7

0.0

080000

Olive oil

11.33

75.2

76.2

-1.4

94.9

95.3

-0.5

090000

Other crop products

0.15

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

130000

ANIMAL OUTPUT

28.28

96.4

96.0

0.4

93.7

94.2

-0.6

110000

Animals

12.88

100.0

101.2

-1.1

94.3

95.6

-1.3

120000

Animal products

15.40

94.3

93.5

0.8

93.3

93.6

-0.3

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 3 -

Table 3. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Monthly rates of

Annual rates of

12-month weighted

12-month weighted

Year and month

Overall Index

average index

moving average rates

change (%)

change (%)

(moving average)

of change (%)

2018:

1

99.2

0.1

-3.3

99.5

1.1

2

99.8

0.6

-1.6

99.4

0.7

3

101.6

1.8

-1.9

99.3

0.1

4

99.7

-1.8

-0.4

99.2

-0.2

5

98.7

-1.0

-1.6

99.1

-0.6

6

97.9

-0.8

-0.4

99.1

-0.7

7

100.0

2.2

3.5

99.3

0.0

8

98.4

-1.7

3.5

99.6

0.4

9

98.8

0.5

2.2

99.8

0.8

10

102.8

4.0

-0.8

99.7

0.3

11

99.7

-3.0

-0.3

99.7

0.1

12

98.9

-0.9

-0.3

99.7

0.0

Annual Average

99.7

2019:

1

100.1

1.3

0.9

99.7

0.2

2

100.0

-0.1

0.2

99.7

0.3

3

104.2

4.2

2.5

99.9

0.7

4

103.2

-0.9

3.5

100.2

1.0

5

101.3

-1.8

2.7

100.5

1.4

6

100.9

-0.4

3.1

100.7

1.7

7

102.5

1.5

2.4

100.9

1.6

8

98.5

-3.9

0.1

100.9

1.3

9

98.4

-0.1

-0.4

100.9

1.1

10

98.5

0.1

-4.1

100.4

0.7

11

96.9

-1.7

-2.8

100.2

0.5

12

98.0

1.2

-0.8

100.1

0.4

Annual Average

100.1

2020:

1

97.5

-0.6

-2.6

100.0

0.2

2

97.8

0.4

2.2

99.8

0.1

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Annual Average

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 4 -

Table 4. Annual rates of change of the Input Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Main groups

Weighting

February

Change (%)

coefficient (%)

2020

2019

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

220000

INPUT TOTAL

100.00

102.0

102.8

101.6

-0.8

1.2

200000

GOODS AND SERVICES CURRENTLY

83.21

101.9

103.0

101.6

-1.1

1.4

CONSUMED IN AGRICULTURE

201000

Seeds and planting stock

4.81

101.7

101.6

101.4

0.1

0.3

202000

Energy and lubricants

22.32

111.7

112.6

109.5

-0.9

2.8

203000

Fertilizers and soil improvers

5.23

97.7

98.5

96.8

-0.8

1.7

204000

Plant protection products and

4.59

100.7

101.0

101.0

-0.3

0.1

pesticides

205000

Veterinary expenses

1.47

103.4

101.5

101.4

1.9

0.1

206000

Animal feeding stuffs

34.57

97.3

99.3

97.1

-2.0

2.2

207000

Maintenance of materials

3.82

103.5

103.6

102.9

-0.1

0.6

208000

Maintenance of buildings

0.32

100.7

100.4

100.1

0.4

0.3

209000

Other goods and services

6.08

95.5

95.5

101.8

0.1

-6.2

GOODS AND SERVICES

210000

CONTRIBUTING TO AGRICULTURAL

16.79

102.5

101.9

101.5

0.6

0.3

INVESTMENT

211000

Materials

14.52

103.5

102.7

102.3

0.7

0.4

211110

Rotovators and other 2wheel

1.44

99.6

100.1

99.3

-0.5

0.8

equipment

211120

Machinery and plant for cultivation

2.90

106.0

103.6

103.5

2.3

0.1

211130

Machinery and plant for harvesting

2.37

102.6

102.2

101.9

0.4

0.3

211140

Farm machinery and installations

3.26

102.7

102.2

101.5

0.5

0.7

211210

Tractors

0.86

101.0

100.5

99.5

0.5

0.9

211290

Other vehicles

3.69

104.7

104.2

104.0

0.5

0.2

212000

Buildings

2.27

96.2

96.8

96.8

-0.5

-0.1

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 5 -

Table 5. Monthly rates of change of the Input Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Main groups

Weighting

February

January

Change

February

January

Change

coefficient (%)

2020

2020

(%)

2019

2019

(%)

220000

INPUT TOTAL

100.00

102.0

102.9

-0.9

102.8

102.2

0.6

GOODS AND SERVICES

200000

CURRENTLY CONSUMED IN

83.21

101.9

103.0

-1.0

103.0

102.3

0.7

AGRICULTURE

201000

Seeds and planting stock

4.81

101.7

101.7

0.0

101.6

101.7

-0.1

202000

Energy and lubricants

22.32

111.7

115.8

-3.6

112.6

110.1

2.3

203000

Fertilizers and soil improvers

5.23

97.7

97.1

0.7

98.5

98.2

0.2

204000

Plant protection products and

4.59

100.7

100.7

0.0

101.0

101.0

0.0

pesticides

205000

Veterinary expenses

1.47

103.4

102.8

0.6

101.5

101.5

0.0

206000

Animal feeding stuffs

34.57

97.3

97.3

0.0

99.3

99.2

0.1

207000

Maintenance of materials

3.82

103.5

103.4

0.1

103.6

103.0

0.6

208000

Maintenance of buildings

0.32

100.7

100.7

0.1

100.4

100.4

0.0

209000

Other goods and services

6.08

95.5

95.6

0.0

95.5

95.5

0.0

GOODS AND SERVICES

210000

CONTRIBUTING TO

16.79

102.5

102.5

0.0

101.9

101.8

0.1

AGRICULTURAL INVESTMENT

211000

Materials

14.52

103.5

103.5

0.0

102.7

102.6

0.1

211110

Rotovators and other 2wheel

1.44

99.6

99.6

-0.1

100.1

100.0

0.1

equipment

211120

Machinery and plant for

2.90

106.0

106.3

-0.3

103.6

103.6

0.0

cultivation

211130

Machinery and plant for

2.37

102.6

102.8

-0.2

102.2

102.3

-0.1

harvesting

211140

Farm machinery and

3.26

102.7

102.7

0.0

102.2

102.0

0.2

installations

211210

Tractors

0.86

101.0

101.0

0.0

100.5

100.3

0.2

211290

Other vehicles

3.69

104.7

104.4

0.3

104.2

104.2

0.0

212000

Buildings

2.27

96.2

96.2

0.0

96.8

96.6

0.2

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 6 -

Table 6. Evolution of the Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Year and month

Overall Index

Monthly rates of change

Annual rates of change

12-month average index

12-month moving average

(%)

(%)

(moving average)

rates of change (%)

2018:

1

101.9

0.9

0.5

100.6

2.2

2

101.6

-0.3

0.1

100.6

1.9

3

101.4

-0.1

0.4

100.6

1.6

4

102.1

0.6

1.0

100.7

1.4

5

102.9

0.8

2.6

101.0

1.4

6

103.2

0.3

3.4

101.2

1.6

7

103.2

0.0

3.8

101.5

1.9

8

103.4

0.1

3.6

101.8

2.0

9

103.7

0.3

3.9

102.2

2.2

10

104.1

0.4

3.5

102.5

2.3

11

103.6

-0.4

2.5

102.7

2.3

12

102.4

-1.1

1.4

102.8

2.2

Annual Average

102.8

2019:

1

102.2

-0.2

0.3

102.8

2.2

2

102.8

0.6

1.2

102.9

2.3

3

103.4

0.6

2.0

103.1

2.4

4

103.8

0.4

1.7

103.2

2.5

5

104.0

0.1

1.0

103.3

2.3

6

102.5

-1.4

-0.7

103.3

2.0

7

102.5

0.0

-0.7

103.2

1.6

8

102.3

-0.2

-1.0

103.1

1.2

9

102.6

0.3

-1.1

103.0

0.8

10

102.7

0.1

-1.3

102.9

0.4

11

102.5

-0.2

-1.1

102.8

0.1

12

102.8

0.3

0.4

102.8

0.0

Annual Average

102.8

2020:

1

102.9

0.1

0.7

102.9

0.1

2

102.0

-0.9

-0.8

102.8

-0.1

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Annual Average

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 7 -

Graph 2. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of the sub-indices

of Crop and Animal Production (2015=100.0)

114

112

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

92

90

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

2017

2018

2019

2020

Output Price Index

Crop Production Index

Animal Production Index

Graph 3. Evolution of the Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of the sub-indices of

Intermediate Consumption and Capital Formation (2015=100.0)

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

92

90

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

2017

2018

2019

2020

Input Price Index

Intermediate Consumption

Capital Formation

- 8 -

Graph 4. Annual rates of change (%) of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of

the sub-indices of Crop and Animal Production (2015=100.0)

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

2017

2018

2019

2020

Output Price Index

Crop Production Index

Animal Production Index

Graph 5. Annual rates of changes (%) of the Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock and of

the sub-indices of Intermediate Consumption and Capital Formation (2015=100.0)

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

2017

2018

2019

2020

Input Price Index

Intermediate Consumption

Capital Formation

- 9 -

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally

The compilation of the Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture and Livestock started in 1967 with base

year 1966=100.0.

Purpose of the indices-

The purpose of the Output Price Index is to measure the relative change in the prices that the producers

definitions

receive in the agricultural - livestock sector from the sale of their products. The purpose of the Input Price

Index is to measure the change in the prices paid by producers for the purchase of the means, goods and

services used in the production process.

The Output Price Index is composed of the crop and the animal output sub-indices. The Input Price Index

consists of the sub-indices of intermediate consumption and of fixed capital formation goods.

As regards the Output Price Index, the prices collected are the market prices of the products. The market

price is defined as the price received by the producer without subsidies, transport expenses and excluding

VAT or other taxes or levies.

As regards the Input Price Index, the collected prices refer to the prices paid for by the producers to buy the

goods and services they need for their agricultural and livestock production, excluding VAT and transport

expenses.

Legal basis

The compilation of the Input and Output Price Indices in the Agriculture and Livestock sector is based on

voluntary agreements between Eurostat and the Member States. The foundations for these agreements

were laid in the early seventies.

Reference period

Month.

Base year

2015=100.0.

Revision

The Input and Output Price Indices are fixed-basis indices. The most recent revision took place with base year

2015=100.0, with April 2018 as first reference month. The revision was carried out in the framework of the

agreement between EU Member States and the European Union (EU), according to which, for reasons of

comparability, these indices have to be revised every five (5) years and more specifically in the years ending

in 0 and 5.

Statistical classification

According to the common methodology used by the EU Member States and Eurostat, the groups of products

of the Agricultural Price Indices follow the same classification of the groups as in EAA (Economic Agricultural

Accounts).

Geographical coverage

The indices cover the whole country.

Coverage of economic

The Input and Output Price Indices cover the transactions for products and services in the sector of

activities

agriculture and livestock. In addition, the transactions for olive oil and must - wine are covered, which are

included in the manufacturing sector when their production - manufacturing process takes place at the level

of agricultural unit, thus it is considered to be an activity of the agricultural sector.

Seasonality

Seasonality of products influences the agricultural and livestock production and as a result some products

are not available every month in a calendar year. For this reason, the weighting coefficients of output

products differ per month in the year.

Statistical survey

The sources of price collection are the agricultural cooperatives (unions), which collect the final products, as

well as, the commercial and the industrial enterprises, which buy the final products directly from the

producers.

The price data for the output price index are collected from approximately 745 sources and price data for

input prices are collected from approximately 665 sources.

Publication of data

The Input and Output Price Indices with the new base year (2015) are released since June 2018 with April

2018 data as first reference month. The retrospective calculations of the time series of indicators before 2015

were calculated by dividing the product and group price indices by the corresponding price index of 2015

(with b.y. 2010=100.0), so that the changes (monthly and annual) of the time series indicators remain the

same.

References

More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the indices, as well as

the time series is available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT30/-

- 10 -

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 09:15:05 UTC
