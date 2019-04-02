Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inrad Optics : Launches Scintinel™ Fast Neutron Detectors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

Northvale, NJ - April 2, 2019 - Inrad Optics has launched a new suite of Scintinel™ stilbene radiation detectors for fast neutron detection, with immediate availability.

Ranging from one-inch to five-inch diameters, these devices integrate a stilbene scintillation crystal to a photomultiplier tube with voltage divider electronics. Pricing for the one-inch detector starts at $2,815.

The primary advantages of Scintinel™ stilbene are its high sensitivity to neutrons and excellent discrimination between neutrons and gamma-ray radiation. False calls caused by benign gamma sources are virtually eliminated when seeking special nuclear material. Additionally, stilbene is a solid-state, non-hazardous material.

Stilbene has proven performance advantages over liquid and plastic scintillators and we consistently find crystalline stilbene offers significantly better pulse shape discrimination, along with lower energy thresholds, higher gamma rejection and higher neutron efficiency.

According to George Murray, VP Sales and Marketing, 'Feedback from our initial customers is excellent. They are reporting superior performance using stilbene over alternative neutron detection technologies. We are also seeing a broad range of developments for stilbene in nuclear security and applied physics research.'

For more information please visit: www.inradoptics.com.

About Inrad Optics
Inrad Optics is a manufacturer of exceptional quality crystalline materials and devices, fabricated high precision glass, and metal optical components. Originally founded in 1973, Inrad Optics is a globally recognized brand of optical solutions. Vertically integrated, manufacturing expertise includes solution and high temperature crystal growth, extensive optical fabrication capabilities, including precision diamond turning and the handling of large substrates, optical coatings and extensive in-process metrology.

Disclaimer

Inrad Optics Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 19:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pSNC LAVALIN : Jody Wilson-Raybould's letter to the Liberal caucus
AQ
03:42pLyft IPO Success Shifts To Engaging Drivers
BU
03:40pDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:37pFORTINET : RPC Bug Hunting Case Studies – Part 2
PU
03:37pDIEBOLD NIXDORF : Why humans, not robots, hold the secret to digital banking
PU
03:37pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Reminds the Public to Call Before You Dig
PU
03:36pSTEVE WYNN : Massachusetts says Wynn Resorts executives concealed sex accusations involving Steve Wynn
RE
03:34pDNI METALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - DNI
AQ
03:32pHARLEY DAVIDSON : workers in Wisconsin reject new labor contract
RE
03:32pASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS : Refinitiv data
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4TESLA : TESLA : will pay $31,000 to settle U.S. EPA hazardous waste claims
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About