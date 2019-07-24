Log in
Inrad Optics : Optical Materials Is No Small Business—An Interview With Amy Eskilson

07/24/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Laser Focus World, June 1, 2019 - I have known Amy Eskilson since her days in marketing and business development at Thorlabs in the early 1990s, so I was delighted when she gave me the chance to ask questions about her role since 2012 as president and CEO of Inrad Optics in Northvale, NJ. I wanted her to share some of her insights from building and competing as a small business in the photonics community.

Download The Article

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics is a manufacturer of exceptional quality crystalline materials and devices, fabricated high precision glass optics and sub-assemblies, and metal optical components. Founded in 1973, Inrad Optics is a globally recognized brand of optical solutions. Vertically integrated, manufacturing expertise includes solution and high temperature crystal growth, extensive optical fabrication capabilities, including precision diamond turning and the handling of large substrates, optical coatings, and extensive in-process metrology.

Disclaimer

Inrad Optics Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 22:14:08 UTC
