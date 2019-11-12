Log in
 InsPro Technologies Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

11/12/2019 | 12:13pm EST

InsPro Technologies Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: ITCC), a leading provider of core policy administration software for Group and Individual Life, Health, and Annuity products that enables insurance carriers and third-party administrators to quickly respond to evolving market needs, improve customer service, and reduce operating costs, today announced its financial results for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Revenues were $3,504,443 in the Third Quarter of 2019; a 34% decrease as compared to $5,311,635in the Third Quarter of 2018. The decrease was the result of the Company having largely completed implementation services to what was our largest client in 2018.
  • Net loss was $165,810 in the Third Quarter of 2019 as compared to net income of $479,814 in the Third Quarter of 2018. Net loss in the Third Quarter of 2019 was unfavorably impacted by lower professional service revenues partially offset by lower employee and IT consulting staffing as compared to the Third Quarter 2018.

September Year-To-Date 2019 Highlights

  • Revenues were $10,575,724 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019; a 36% decrease as compared to $16,583,232 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease was the result of the Company having largely completed implementation services to what was our largest client in 2018.
  • Net loss was $1,611,651 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to net income of $2,169,046 in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net loss for the nine months of 2019 was unfavorably impacted by lower professional service revenues partially offset by lower employee and IT consulting staffing as compared to the first nine months of 2018.

About InsPro Enterprise

InsPro Enterprise, a Life and Health insurance policy administration system, is a single technology solution used to manage all insurance processing requirements supporting multiple product lines as well as hybrid products for both group and individual policies on a single web-based platform. The InsPro Enterprise design provides carriers the option to deploy the solution as an end-to-end straight through processing suite or on a modular, componentized basis to address immediate areas of concern. The InsPro Enterprise suite includes Product Configuration Workbench, New Business and Underwriting, Billing and Collections, Policy Administration, Agent Management and Commissions, Claims, Document Management, Web Portals, and Data Analytics components.

About InsPro Technologies Corporation

Through its subsidiary, InsPro Technologies, LLC, InsPro Technologies Corporation offers InsPro Enterprise, an end-to-end, web-based policy administration system used by insurance carriers and third-party administrators. By managing the entire product and policy lifecycle on a single integrated platform, customers are afforded opportunities to accelerate new product introductions, lower costs, increase customer satisfaction and improve operational performance. InsPro’s solutions are offered through standard software licensing, as a hosted solution, or via Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery.

For additional information on InsPro Technologies, LLC and InsPro Enterprise please visit www.inspro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding current and future capabilities and products supported, growth in the number of clients, quality and growth potential of our technology platform, including related services, and providing the financial support and other resources needed to demonstrate the strength of this growing technology business and to continue to reinvest in the product. Forward-looking statements provide InsPro Technologies Corporation’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Moreover, InsPro Technologies Corporation cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including risks described in InsPro Technologies’ most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. InsPro Technologies Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in expectations.

INSPRO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

For the Three Months Ending September 30,

For the Nine Months Ending September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 
 
Revenues

$

3,504,443

 

$

5,311,635

 

$

10,575,724

 

$

16,583,232

 

 
Cost of revenues

 

2,668,047

 

 

3,588,365

 

 

8,726,230

 

 

10,676,513

 

 
Gross profit

 

836,396

 

 

1,723,270

 

 

1,849,494

 

 

5,906,719

 

 
Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

967,306

 

 

1,167,813

 

 

3,364,242

 

 

3,578,121

 

 
(Loss) income from operations

 

(130,910

)

 

555,457

 

 

(1,514,748

)

 

2,328,598

 

 
Other income (expense):
Interest expense

 

(34,900

)

 

(8,643

)

 

(96,903

)

 

(21,552

)

 
Total other expense

 

(34,900

)

 

(8,643

)

 

(96,903

)

 

(21,552

)

 
(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(165,810

)

 

546,814

 

 

(1,611,651

)

 

2,307,046

 

 
Provision for income taxes

 

-

 

 

67,000

 

 

-

 

 

138,000

 

 
 
Net (loss) income

$

(165,810

)

$

479,814

 

$

(1,611,651

)

$

2,169,046

 

 
Net (loss) income per common share:
Net (loss) income per common share - basic

$

0.00

 

$

0.01

 

$

(0.04

)

$

0.05

 

Net (loss) income per common share - fully diluted

$

0.00

 

$

0.00

 

$

(0.04

)

$

0.01

 

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

 

41,673,655

 

 

41,543,655

 

 

41,673,655

 

 

41,543,655

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted

 

41,673,655

 

 

198,306,395

 

 

41,673,655

 

 

198,306,395

 

INSPRO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

ASSETS
 
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash

$

4,390,641

 

$

5,100,660

 

Accounts receivable

 

1,814,803

 

 

3,146,597

 

Tax receivable

 

812

 

 

13,000

 

Prepaid expenses

 

466,781

 

 

305,643

 

 
Total current assets

 

6,673,037

 

 

8,565,900

 

 
LONG TERM ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net

 

1,607,187

 

 

594,767

 

Operating lease right of use asset

 

781,380

 

 

-

 

Prepaid assets

 

169,858

 

 

-

 

 
Total long term assets

 

2,558,425

 

 

594,767

 

 
Total assets

$

9,231,462

 

$

9,160,667

 

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Notes payable

$

64,936

 

$

39,025

 

Accounts payable

 

613,723

 

 

1,213,758

 

Accrued expenses

 

533,496

 

 

905,531

 

Current portion of finance lease obligations

 

154,206

 

 

115,771

 

Current portion of equipment loans

 

839,821

 

 

-

 

Current portion of operating lease obligations

 

321,345

 

 

-

 

Deferred revenue

 

4,152,948

 

 

2,850,976

 

Income tax payable

 

-

 

 

141,000

 

 
Total current liabilities

 

6,680,475

 

 

5,266,061

 

 
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenue

 

-

 

 

875,000

 

Finance lease obligations

 

222,572

 

 

150,559

 

Equipment loans

 

604,734

 

 

-

 

Operating lease obligations

 

460,035

 

 

-

 

 
Total long term liabilities

 

1,287,341

 

 

1,025,559

 

 
Total liabilities

 

7,967,816

 

 

6,291,620

 

 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
 
Preferred stock ($.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized)
Series A convertible preferred stock; 3,437,500 shares designated, 1,270,250
shares issued and outstanding (liquidation value $12,702,500)

 

1,271

 

 

1,271

 

Series B convertible preferred stock; 11,000,000 shares designated, 5,307,212
shares issued and outstanding (liquidation value $15,921,636)

 

5,307

 

 

5,307

 

Series C convertible preferred stock; 4,000,000 shares designated, 1,254,175
shares issued and outstanding (liquidation value $6,270,875)

 

1,254

 

 

1,254

 

Common stock ($.001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized,
41,673,655 shares issued and outstanding)

 

41,673

 

 

41,673

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

65,377,611

 

 

65,371,361

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(64,163,470

)

 

(62,551,819

)

 
Total shareholders' equity

 

1,263,646

 

 

2,869,047

 

 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,231,462

 

$

9,160,667

 

 


© Business Wire 2019
