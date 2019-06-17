Inscripta : to Present First Data From Its Digital Genome Engineering Technology at Upcoming Synthetic Biology Conference

Inscripta, developer of the first scalable benchtop Digital Genome
Engineering™ platform, today announced the company will be making its
first public presentation about its CRISPR-based technology at the 2019
Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution & Design (SEED) conference.
The meeting takes place June 23-27 in New York City.
Richard Fox, Ph.D., Executive Director of Data Science at Inscripta and
inventor of the protein sequence activity relationship (ProSAR)
algorithm, will present results from a 200,000-edit library consisting
of a large variety of edit types to an E. coli biosynthesis
pathway that revealed novel biology. His talk will take place on June
25, 2019 from 12:45-1:30 p.m.
“Existing methods for CRISPR-based gene editing are limited by
throughput, access, and cost. There is a critical need for scalable
alternatives that would allow researchers to rapidly create a wide
variety of edit types in novel combinations,” said Dr. Fox. “I am
thrilled to share with the synthetic biology community the first data
from our platform, which will unlock the power to create edits at genome
scale. This will accelerate researchers’ ability to perform forward
genome engineering to address some of society’s most pressing problems.”
Kevin Ness, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Inscripta, commented: “We
are at the dawn of being able to engineer biological systems at
previously unattainable scale and complexity. Soon researchers will be
limited only by their imaginations and capacity to explore the many ways
this technology will transform major economic sectors such as
healthcare, agriculture, energy, and materials. We are excited to start
sharing what we have been working on with the world and to introduce our
commercial platform later this year.”
About Inscripta
Inscripta is developing the world’s first scalable platform for benchtop
Digital Genome Engineering. The company’s advanced CRISPR-based
platform, consisting of an instrument, reagents, and software, will
offer a fully automated workflow that enables multiplexed, trackable
editing of cells at an unprecedented scale. Inscripta’s goal is to
empower scientists whose gene editing research is stifled by current
technical and licensing limitations. By providing this unique platform
and engaging in collaborative business practices, such as making its
MAD7 CRISPR nuclease free for research purposes, the company is enabling
scientists to realize a new era of biological discovery. Headquartered
in Boulder, Colo., with offices in Pleasanton, Calif., and San Diego,
Inscripta is backed by leading investors including Venrock, Foresite,
Paladin Capital Group, Mérieux Développement, MLS Capital, and
NanoDimension. For more information, visit www.inscripta.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005164/en/