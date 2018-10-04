Insgroup Inc. Acquires The Fred Brown Companies

Insgroup, Inc., a Houston-based insurance and employee benefits broker,
acquires Fred Brown Insurance Brokerage (“FBIB”) to enhance its Employee
Benefits offering to large employer groups. Insgroup also acquires Fred
Brown Property Casualty (“FBPC”). All Fred Brown Companies’ employees
will join Insgroup and bring their commitment to exceptional client
services to the combined team.
The expertise and resources that Fred Brown’s team brings to Insgroup
will create one of the largest independent, privately held employee
benefits consulting and brokerage practices in the Region. The
combination of the two teams will position Insgroup to deliver the
Employee Benefits products, services, and resources that mid-size and
large employers require, but with a more closely aligned, personalized
approach to consulting and service that many smart HR and finance
executives are seeking.
In addition, Fred Brown’s clients will benefit from Insgroup’s current
position as one of the leading privately held, independent Property and
Casualty brokerage firms in the United States. Insgroup’s Commercial
Insurance practice concentrates on successful privately held businesses
that desire a relationship with a broker who goes further to help
control total cost of risk. Insgroup’s areas of specialty include the
real estate, construction, manufacturing/processing, transportation, and
technology/professional services industries, as well as not-for-profits.
Insgroup also offers best-in-class personal insurance products and
services to successful individuals and families through its regional
Private Client practice.
“Insgroup’s approach to providing exceptional services and relentless
advocacy on behalf of its clients made them an attractive partner for
our team,” explained FBIB managing partner, Tommy Harris. “We are
thrilled to tap into Insgroup’s expertise in property and casualty
insurance and risk management for our clients, while simultaneously
adding value for their larger employer clients in the employee benefits
arena.”
“Having been in the insurance business for nearly four decades, I have
seen plenty of changes and shifts in the industry,” FBIB founder, Fred
Brown, said. “One thing that remains the same today as 40 years ago is
the clients’ expectation that service providers will go to bat for them.
By joining forces with Insgroup, a firm that shares our client-first
approach and commitment to independence, we are confident our clients
will be able to expect this level of service in every area of their
insurance needs.”
“We are tremendously excited to welcome Fred, Tommy, Brad Stephenson,
and Mason Howard and their respective service teams to the Insgroup
family,” president and CEO of Insgroup, Brian Kapiloff, said. “Fred and
his team have a long track record of success in employee benefits and
are recognized throughout Texas as leaders in their field. Our mutual
clients will now be represented by what we believe is the leading “all
lines” independent firm in Texas. We are now uniquely positioned to
serve the insurance, risk management and employee benefits needs of the
most successful privately-owned businesses, but with the personal touch
only an independent firm can provide.”
For more information about Insgroup, media can contact Allie Danziger at allie@integrateagency.com.
About Insgroup
Insgroup, Inc., founded in 1978, has grown steadily to become one of the
largest privately held insurance and employee benefits firms in the
State of Texas, and has long been ranked as one of the 100 largest
property/casualty insurance agencies in the United States. Insgroup
provides commercial insurance brokerage, risk management services, and
employee benefits consulting and brokerage to leading local, regional
and national companies in a variety of industries, as well as
not-for-profits. Insgroup also provides customized personal insurance
products and services to affluent individuals and families.
Headquartered in Houston, Insgroup serves clients throughout the U.S.,
providing personalized service, relentless client advocacy, industry
specific knowledge and technical expertise.
