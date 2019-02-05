Log in
Inside Quantum Technology Conference Announces IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, D-Wave and Whurley as Speakers

02/05/2019 | 10:26am EST

CROZET, Va., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inside Quantum Technology has announced important new additions for its speaker line up for its Quantum Technology Summit, which will be held from March 19 to March 21, 2019.  The conference will be focused on market opportunities for quantum computing and related software, quantum key distribution, post-quantum cryptography and quantum sensors.  For more details of this conference see insidequantumtechnology.com/events.

The latest speakers at the Inside Quantum Technology Summit include:

  • Microsoft’s Ben Porter:  Director of Business Development – Quantum Computing
     
  • Travis Scholten from the quantum computing applications research group at IBM
     
  • The iconic innovator and entrepreneur, Whurley, will be presenting on the activities of his company, Strangeworks
     
  • D-Wave’s Principal Research Scientist, Edward Dahl
     
  • Laurent Philonenko, Senior Vice President, Innovation at Avaya.

“The goal of the Inside Quantum Technology Summit is to provide attendees with the latest business trends, market data and product information with coverage of the entire quantum technology field,” says Lawrence Gasman, President of Inside Quantum Technology. “We expect this conference to evolve into a must-go-to event for the entire quantum technology community.”

About Inside Quantum Technology
Inside Quantum Technology publishes hype-free industry analysis on quantum technology markets. Our industry analysis reports contain the most authoritative market forecast and technology assessment available and are based on research and forecasting practices developed over nearly 30 years at our sister companies.

For further information contact:

Lawrence Gasman
lawrence@insidequantumtechnology.com
434-825-1311

iqt_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
