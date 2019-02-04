Inside Real Estate Experiences Explosive Growth in 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inside Real Estate , a leading national developer of enterprise cloud software solutions in real estate today announced that the company has experienced rapid growth in both revenue and customer adoption, garnering 150,000 users to their platform in 2018. With YoY growth at 300+% in both customer base and revenue, Inside Real Estate is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the industry.



Leading brokerages such as The Keyes Company, Fathom Realty, First Team, Baird & Warner, eXp, Chase International, Jack White and a plethora of other fast growing companies across the country all migrated their technology over to Inside Real Estate’s flagship product, kvCORE Platform . The teams and agents using the kvCORE Platform produced over $150B in transaction volume in 2018. Importantly, kvCORE users leveraged the platform’s powerful lead-generation tools to drive over $500M in agent commissions during the year.

Inside Real Estate strategically acquired leading marketing suite provider, Circlepix, and broker commission management and agent onboarding specialist BrokerSumo in 2018, which both experienced record growth as part of the Inside Real Estate product family. “These companies are leaders in important areas of brokerage software and enable Inside Real Estate to deliver this excellence via fully integrated solutions to our clients,” says Joe Skousen, Founder and President of Inside Real Estate.

As they continue the rapid growth in the new year, the firm is announcing the extension of the platform, called the Marketplace, to cater to every unique need of the real estate enterprise, whether that be for the broker, office manager, team lead or agent. The Marketplace now supports over 50 third party integrations, vetted partners and high-value add-ons. But the architecture is what sets this platform apart. “These integrations are tight and seamless with essential Single Sign-On functionality that creates ease of use and adoption for users,” says Chief Product Officer Nick Macey. “Where many other platform vendors have missed the mark on ease-of-use and streamlined integrated tech, Inside Real Estate has set the bar high.” Some of the robust platform integrations include complete listing syndication with deep linking to listing detail pages, Zillow® Testimonials and Tech Connect, Zapier, and custom integrations with other companies. Some of the Partner integrations include IdealEstate®, Amarki®, Thanks.io®, Inrrix®, DotLoop®, SkySlope® and DocuSign®.

“We are at an inflection point in our company whereby our team, technology and scale enable us to deliver the industry’s most flexible and feature rich platform and suite of solutions to meet the needs of leading brokerages,” says Skousen. “Adding marketplace applications to kvCORE is as easy as adding an app to your phone, and that was always our goal.”

Inside Real Estate also revamped its platform solution for standalone teams, now called K+ Team Platform , which combines IDX powered websites with AI-infused CRM and lead generation. Both platforms are enhanced with advanced behavioral automation technology that has shown to help agents convert leads at 2-3x the industry average. The automation frees up agent time with personalized and behavior-triggered engagements to leads, so the agent can save time and make that critical personal connection when the lead is warm.

Even while maintaining over a 90% customer satisfaction rating, the company continues to strive for more. They have invested in both resources and a skilled and talented staff to ensure the success of every client. An enhanced Learning Management Portal is being released in Q1 that includes comprehensive multi-media training, best practices and thorough support channels catering to every business need, whether it be the broker, office manager or admin, team lead or agent.

“We feel great about where we landed in 2018,” says CEO Ned Stringham, “and 2019 will be even stronger - for us and our valued customers.”

