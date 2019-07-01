Log in
Inside Secure Announces Group Company Name, New Identity and New Trading Symbol

07/01/2019 | 01:31am EDT

Verimatrix Selected as Combined Company Name to Reflect Broader Vision and Solution Offerings

Regulatory News:

Inside Secure announced that it has officially changed its corporate name to Verimatrix and is trading on the Euronext Paris exchange under the ticker symbol “VMX,” effective today. The updated name and logo allow the company to better support its vision of enabling and securing the connected future, while delivering on its mission to enable success through trusted business insights and friendly security across its expanded range of solutions.

To reflect the companies’ synergies and integration, the new identity combines the Verimatrix name with the Inside Secure logo and tagline, “Driving trust.”

Today’s ubiquitous connectivity is prompting previously unrelated industries to work together. For instance, car manufacturers feature Android-based systems that need protection and appliances connect to a cloud service that requires secure network protocols. This industry fusion demands the security expertise and solution portfolio that span multiple industries, and this is exactly what the combined assets of the new company bring to the market,” said Amedeo D’Angelo, chairman and CEO of Verimatrix. “Regardless of the device or type of data that needs protection, we are best positioned to secure this new connected world.”

By combining forces, the company offers many benefits to its customers and shareholders, including:

Cloud-based solutions reaching beyond embedded security, entertainment and mobile industries – The company is able to leverage its experience and reputation in the telecom, entertainment, mobile and semiconductor industries to support future growth in more emerging markets including automotive and internet of things (IoT). Verimatrix’s advanced software- and cloud-based solutions are more efficiently able to address the security vulnerabilities of new connected devices and services, while collecting and protecting confidential and sensitive information.

Innovative combination of security and data analytics – Verimatrix understands that while the market requires robust security solutions to protect intellectual property, data analytics will support future revenue growth through increased business model enablement. The power of business intelligence comes from data that needs to be collected, analyzed and shared – in a very secure manner. The company has a first-mover advantage in its markets with its secure data analytics, which safeguards end user’s privacy and its customers’ reputations.

Verimatrix employs more than 400 of the top minds in security and analytics across 18 offices in 12 countries. With more than two decades of experience, the company’s solutions are trusted by more than 1,000 customers with 2+ billion devices protected.

If customers or partners have any questions or concerns regarding the name change, they may contact their usual account manager or email at info@verimatrix.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris – VMX) is a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world’s largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com and www.verimatrix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
