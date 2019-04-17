Inside Secure : Announces Q1 2019 Revenue

Regulatory News:
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris:INSD) is today reporting its
revenue for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2019.
|
(in $ million)
|
|
Q1-2019
|
|
Q1-2018
|
|
Q1-2019
vs. Q1-2018
|
Consolidated revenue (IFRS)
|
|
20.40
|
|
10.12
|
|
102%
|
Adjusted pro forma revenue (*)
|
|
27.50
|
|
26.70
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*) Pro forma revenue as if the acquisition of Verimatrix had been
completed on January 1, 2019, adjusted for Verimatrix deferred revenues
(see definition in section “Supplementary non-IFRS financial
information” at the end of the press release)
Commenting on these results, Amedeo D’Angelo, chairman and chief
executive officer of Inside Secure, stated:
“This quarter was an exceptionally busy quarter. Inside Secure
continued to deliver strong organic growth while closing the acquisition
of Verimatrix to strengthen scale and reach of our value proposition in
end markets that are fast shifting towards software and cloud-based
security solutions.
Once again, we have leveraged both very positive market dynamics and
our portfolio of proven software security products and solutions, to
grow revenue organically with existing and new customers. We continued
to grow significantly license revenue. We signed with five deals in the
connected car market and kept on making progress in tackling high
potential markets such as data centers, mobile networking and IoT while
addressing new security challenges in the Entertainment market.
At the same time, we closed the acquisition of Verimatrix on February
28, and immediately implemented our combined leadership team leveraging
the strengths and capabilities of both companies, with the objective to
support a smooth and efficient cultural and business integration and
grow the business. We have also designed, and implemented on
April 1, a new combined business organization around two business units
- Software and Silicon IP and Secure Protocols - to reap the benefit of
business specificities and opportunities while bringing the best value
proposition for our customers.
Today, we are more than ever ready to reap the benefit of the
combined businesses and teams to deliver first cost synergies in 2019
while building a major player in software-based security solutions.”
___________________________
1 On an IFRS basis; Verimatrix is consolidated since March 1,
2019, thus contributing for one month to the first quarter 2019 revenue
First quarter 2019 revenue
Consolidated revenue (IFRS)
In the first quarter of 2019, consolidated revenue was $20.4 million, up
102% compared with 2018, primarily due to the incremental revenue from
Verimatrix business, consolidated starting March 1, 2019 and
contributing for $7.2 million (one month of revenue). In the first
quarter of 2019, Inside Secure generated consolidated revenue of $13,2
million on a like-for-like basis, up 30% year-on-year.
Inside Secure revenue on a like-for like basis
|
(like-for-like basis, in $ million)
|
|
Q1-2019
|
|
Q1-2018
|
|
Q1-2019
vs. Q1-2018
|
Licenses
|
|
4.58
|
|
2.85
|
|
61%
|
Royalties
|
|
3.72
|
|
6.00
|
|
-38%
|
Maintenance and other
|
|
1.33
|
|
1.26
|
|
5%
|
Total revenue of core business
|
|
9.63
|
|
10.12
|
|
-5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated revenue (*)
|
|
3.55
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
13.17
|
|
10.12
|
|
30%
(*) unallocated amounts correspond to non-recurring revenue from the
company's NFC patent licenses.
Sums may not equal totals due
to rounding
Inside Secure generated $13,2 million in revenue for the first quarter
on a like-for-like basis, including $3.5 million revenue from the
Company’s NFC patent licensing program managed by France Brevets.
Excluding the contribution of the NFC patent licensing program, revenue
from core secure software and silicon IP business amounted to $9.6
million for the first quarter of 2019, down 5% year-on-year, and up 12%
excluding contribution of the U.S. customer in the defense industry,
which had generated royalty in the first quarter of 2018,
In the first quarter of 2019, license revenue was $4.6 million, up 61%
from the previous year and revenue from royalties was $3.7 million (-38%
year-on-year primarily due to an unfavourable base effect from the
absence of royalties from the company’s historical U.S. customer).
Revenue from maintenance and other agreements was $1.3 million, up 5%
from the previous year and in line with Company’s revenue growth and
expectations.
This quarter, the company continued to reap the benefit of strong sales
activity, and signed new licenses with both existing and new customers,
leveraging its portfolio of products to enable its customers to manage
new demanding security challenges.
In the entertainment space, Inside Secure continued to leverage its
strong position in content protection and signed new licenses with
existing customers to help them to protect the content they deliver
under new access forms and operating systems, such as iOS, Android,
Amazon FireTV, Tablet and Apple TV.
In the connected-car market, the Company continued to be very active and
successfully closed five new deals, across the different product lines,
with customers in the U.S., Asia and Israel. Inside Secure was
particularly active to sell and implement its DTCP content protection
software for mobile and in-car applications, such as infotainment system.
In the networking market, the Company maintained a good momentum,
notably thanks to its differentiated and advanced portfolio of Silicon
IP products, including the delivery of a new MACSec engine license to a
top chipmaker in Asia.
Adjusted pro forma revenue
In the first quarter of 2019, adjusted pro forma revenue of the Company
(including Verimartrix for the full quarter) was $27.5 million, up 3
percent year-on-year, with Inside Secure contributing $13.2 million (see
above) and Verimatrix contributing $14.3 million.
The Verimatrix business is very seasonal with the first quarter revenues
being historically a low point and the fourth quarter a high point, in
line with industry practice.
Revenue from existing customers remained solid in the first quarter of
2019, with larger customers ordering additional licenses as they
continue to build out their subscriber base, and several implementing
upgrades to Ultra 4K. However, revenue for the quarter was temporarily
an unusually low this quarter, notably in the context of the trade sale
process, which created some distraction, including delay in delivering
backlog for instance. As a result, Verimatrix quarterly revenue
decreased by 14% year-on-year (but only -3% on a trailing twelve-month
basis). Bookings as of the end of the first quarter 2019 are
significantly up year-on-year and backlog is strong.
In more detail, Verimatrix revenue comprises licenses generated when the
customers implement the company’s conditional access software solution
on their head ends and client licenses based on the number of subscriber
devices. Customers order additional licenses as their subscriber base
grows and the subscriber client devices increase. Verimatrix also
charges fees for maintenance and support, professional services, client
integrations and training. In addition, Verimatrix collects royalties
from set-top box manufacturers, generally reported on a quarterly basis,
for using the company’s embedded software. The company’s solutions are
also offered to customers as software as a service (SaaS) on a
subscription basis that includes maintenance and support.
Business activities organized in two business units
Following on the implementation of an integrated leadership immediately
after the completion of the acquisition of Verimatrix on February 28,
2019, the Company is organized around two business units effective April
1, 2019: (i) Software and (ii) Silicon IP and Secure Protocols, each
with their own research and development resources, product marketing and
sales force; support functions being shared between the two business
units.
The Software business unit comprises (a) Inside Secure Content and
Application Protection product lines, (b) Verimatrix Conditional Access
solutions, offered to customers as a license for on premise use and as a
service (SaaS), with Verimatrix in some cases managing the hosted
service, and (c) Verimatrix SaaS big data analytics offering.
The Silicon IP and Secure Protocols business unit provides silicon IP
(intellectual property components), software toolkits and provisioning
solutions, to enable semiconductor manufacturers and fabless companies,
device manufacturers and security software integrators to meet the
critical needs for authentication, secure communication, information
protection and user privacy for the Internet of things and network
security markets.
Business outlook for 2019
In the first quarter of 2019, Inside Secure achieved significant organic
growth, leveraging both strong traction in licenses and its portfolio of
NFC patents while Verimatrix generated temporally lower than usual
revenue.
The Company expects Verimatrix to recoup growth in the second quarter.
It also remains focused on implementing first cost synergies of $4
million (out of the targeted $10 million per year on a run rate basis)
and leveraging key assets - a strong technology and product portfolio as
well as a complementary customer base – to build the best value
proposition in security for the Company’s customers, starting with
entertainment and moving towards Internet of Things and Connected Cars.
Adding Verimatrix to its core business, Inside Secure should deliver in
2019 higher reported EBITDA, primarily due to the incremental earnings
brought by Verimatrix and the generation of first cost synergies.
Inside Secure confirms its objective to achieve a revenue of $150
million in 2021 while generating an EBITDA margin of 25% of revenue.
Issuance of shares to One Equity Partners resulting from the
redemption of all mandatory redeemable bonds
OEP Inside B.V. (an affiliate to One Equity Partners), received the
clearance of the Austrian antitrust authorities on March 16, 2019. The
issuance of 21,651,191 new shares of Inside Secure will thus be
completed in the coming days.
Financial calendar
First-half 2019 results: July 29, 2019 before market opening
Supplementary non-IFRS financial information
Inside Secure uses supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. These
indicators are not defined under IFRS, and do not constitute accounting
elements used to measure the Company's financial performance. They
should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, any
other operating and financial performance indicator of a strictly
accounting nature, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial
statements and the corresponding notes. The Company uses these
indicators because it believes they are useful measures of its activity.
Although they are widely used by companies operating in the same
industry around the world, these indicators are not necessarily directly
comparable to those of other companies, which may have defined or
calculated their indicators differently to the Company, even though they
use similar terms.
Adjusted revenue is defined as revenue before non-recurring adjustments
related to business combinations. It enables comparable revenue for
future fiscal years. In the first quarter of 2019, the combined entities
would have generated an adjusted pro forma revenue of $27.5 million and
a pro forma revenue of $26.9 million as deferred revenue recorded by
Verimatrix as at December 31, 2018 and that are recognized in the first
quarter of 2019 have been adjusted to fair value as required by IFRS. As
a reminder, for the full fiscal year 2018, the combined entities would
have generated an adjusted pro forma revenue of $124 million and a pro
forma revenue of $122 million as the adjustment of deferred revenue to
fair value at Verimatrix amounted to $2 million as at December 31, 2017.
|
(in thousands of US$)
|
|
Q1-2018
|
|
Q2-2018
|
|
Q3-2018
|
|
Q4-2018
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inside Secure
|
|
10 116
|
|
12 376
|
|
9 076
|
|
10 511
|
|
42 080
|
Verimatrix adjusted (preliminary, unaudited)
|
|
16 620
|
|
20 171
|
|
20 129
|
|
25 225
|
|
82 145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted proforma consolidated revenue (unaudited)
|
|
26 736
|
|
32 547
|
|
29 205
|
|
35 737
|
|
124 225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income before depreciation,
amortization and impairment expenses not related to business
combinations. Adjusted operating income/(loss) is defined as operating
income/(loss) before (i) non-recurring adjustments on revenue related to
business combinations (ii) amortization of intangible assets related to
business combinations, (iii) any potential goodwill impairment, (iv)
share-based payment expense and (v) non-recurring costs associated with
restructuring and business combinations and divestiture undertaken by
the company.
