Inside Secure: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of January 21, 2019: Approval of All Financial Delegations to Finance the Acquisition of Verimatrix, Inc.

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for
mobile and connected devices, held today its combined shareholders’
meeting. All the submitted resolutions permitting the launch of equity
transactions which participate to the financing of the acquisition of
Verimatrix, Inc. ("Verimatrix") were approved, i.e., financial
delegations for the mandatory redeemable bond issuance reserved for an
investment fund of One Equity Partners and a rights issue with
preferential subscription rights to existing shareholders.
Amedeo D'Angelo, Chairman & CEO of Inside Secure, said: "Today,
we took another decisive step towards the acquisition of Verimatrix and
I warmly thank our shareholders who have renewed their support and
confidence in our project. Verimatrix is the perfect fit to strengthen
scale and reach of our value proposition in end markets that are fast
shifting towards software and cloud-based security solutions while video
content consumption is becoming multi-device and multi-format.
We are pleased to combine both businesses to offer our clients the
best value proposition in security, starting with entertainment and
moving towards Internet of Things and Connected Cars, and to continue to
create value for our shareholders.”
The acquisition is expected to close in February 2019, following the
completion of the rights issue which will be launched in the coming
days, subject to prior approval (visa) of the French Autorité
des marchés financiers on the prospectus, market conditions, the
prior execution of the acquisition agreement with Verimatrix and
completion of the related conditions precedent.
The presentation made during the shareholders’ meeting and the detailed
outcome of the vote of the resolutions submitted are available on the
company's website (https://www.insidesecure-finance.com/EN).
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon
IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’
transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its
deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products
having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the
entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding
markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video
content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and
telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range
of customers, including service providers, operators, content
distributors, security system integrators, device makers and
semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com
Disclaimer
With respect to Member States of the European Economic Area that have
transposed European Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and
European Council of November 4, 2003, as amended (the “Prospectus
Directive”), no action has been taken or will be taken to permit
a public offering of the securities referred to in this press release
requiring the publication of a prospectus in any Member State.
Therefore, such securities may not be and shall not be offered in any
Member State other than in accordance with the exemptions of Article
3(2) of the Prospective Directive or, otherwise, in cases not requiring
the publication of a prospectus under Article 3 of the Prospective
Directive and/or the applicable regulations in such Member State.
This press release and the information it contains are not, and will not
constitute or form part of an offer of securities or a solicitation for
the purchase, subscription or sale of securities of Inside Secure in the
United States of America or any other jurisdiction where restrictions
may apply. Securities may not, directly or indirectly, be offered, sold,
pledged or otherwise transferred within the United States of America
absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S.
Securities Act”), it being specified that the securities of
Inside Secure have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act and that Inside Secure does not intend to register its
securities or conduct a public offering of its securities in the United
States of America.
The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal or
regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Any person who comes
into possession of this press release must inform him or herself of and
comply with any such restrictions.
