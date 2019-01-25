Inside Secure: Execution of the Acquisition Agreement for the Acquisition of Verimatrix, Inc.

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart
of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced
having executed the acquisition agreement for the acquisition of
Verimatrix (the “Acquisition”).
The execution of an exclusivity agreement to acquire Verimatrix, a
global independent leading software security provider for video services
(“Verimatrix”), had been announced by Inside Secure (the “Company”)
on December 5, 2018.
Amedeo D’Angelo, chairman and CEO of Inside Secure, declared: “We are
looking forward to combine our two businesses focused on the Cloud
Security in order to continue creating value for our shareholders.”
The acquisition of Verimatrix will be fully funded through two
fully-underwritten equity transactions, namely a rights issue of
approximately EUR 22.5 million with preferential subscription rights to
existing shareholders and the issuance of bonds redeemable into new
shares reserved to One Equity Partners (OEP) for a nominal amount of €30
million, and will be supplemented by the use of a part of Inside
Secure’s available cash for approximately $38 million (excluding the
cost and charges resulting from the Acquisition) and the proceeds of a
private debt subscribed by Apera Capital, a private debt manager, for
approximately $55 million, depending of the estimated earn-out of the
Acquisition and for which an agreement was executed on January 22, 2019.
The closing of the Acquisition is scheduled for February 2019, subject
to the completion of the conditions precedents related to the
acquisition agreement and upon completion by Inside Secure of the rights
issue.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon
IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’
transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its
deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products
having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the
entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding
markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video
content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and
telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range
of customers, including service providers, operators, content
distributors, security system integrators, device makers and
semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com
