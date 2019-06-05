Inside Secure : Releases Industry's First Tool to Quickly, Graphically Create Secure Crypto Architectures

Regulatory News:
Inside
Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD) today announced general
availability of Whitebox
Designer, its new software security tool that arms vehicle app
developers, IoT device developers and OEMs with new levels of
protection, reduced time to market, and simplified creation of crypto
architectures.
Reverse engineering and key extraction attacks can cause irreparable
damage to reputations and sales. Developers know they must prioritize
software security – but they often struggle with finding a proven and
reliable security tool that meets their specific needs. Inside Secure
Whitebox Designer allows them to easily design, build and customize
their own secure crypto architecture, featuring:
-
Unmatched Simplicity – Without the need
to hire dedicated security experts, it’s fast and easy to draw up your
architecture to maximize performance.
-
Graphical representation of your architecture
– Clear visuals to translate complicated cryptographic concepts to
understandable architecture.
-
Always-valid architectures – With error
validation, checks are in place to continually validate your
architecture.
“Whitebox Designer is our latest innovation designed to simplify
security for developers, including those focused on connected car apps
and IoT devices, without the need to rely on dedicated security
hardware,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Strategy Officer at Inside Secure.
“Whitebox Designer illustrates Inside Secure’s commitment to bringing
flexibility to our customers. Crypto algorithms can be combined within
the architecture, embedded keys can be easily changed, and it takes days
instead of months. This brings a new level of efficiency that competing
solutions simply do not offer.”
Whitebox Designer can run anywhere, as it is OS and middleware agnostic.
It provides pre-generated whiteboxes as needed to streamline and fortify
the architecture, taking the heavy lifting away from the software
developer. For more information on Inside Secure’s complete portfolio of
software security solutions, visit https://www.insidesecure.com/Products/Mobile-and-IoT-Security/Applications-Protection.
Launch Debuted at TU-Automotive Detroit
Inside
Secure highlights its launch of Whitebox Designer today and Thursday
in booth B137 at the TU-Automotive
Detroit event where Asaf Ashkenazi is also scheduled to participate
in a panel
discussion titled, “If IoT applications are considered an easy
target, how can we protect applications for the Connected Car? ”
