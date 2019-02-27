Inside Secure : Selected by ATsolutions to Provide Market-Leading Code Protection for its Banking and Credit Card Apps

Inside
Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD) – at the heart of
security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced
that ATsolutions,
one of Korea’s largest banking app solution providers, licensed the
Inside Secure Code
Protection solution to safeguard cryptographic keys and algorithms
inside mobile apps used by a number of leading banks and credit card
companies in Korea.
While Inside Secure provides developers with the tools they need to
compile Whitebox implementations themselves and maintain control of the
vital keys that unlock the Whitebox, ATsolutions, with its proven
know-how and expertise in the field, implemented a software development
kit that enables developers to access the specialized technology of the
Whitebox. Inside Secure’s Whitebox solution infuses key data into an
application’s logic in such a way that it is impractical to extract –
deterring criminals and providing unmatched peace of mind.
“We are striving to enhance our security solution by leveraging our
expertise, and expand its usage across industries where the importance
of data security is increasing,” said Jong-seo Kim, CEO at ATsolutions.
“Inside Secure was able to support the required security that our
customers demand, and provide us with the core factor in developing a
standardized platform that can be used by more software developers. We
highly value the company’s technology, and we look forward to a lengthy
partnership with Inside Secure.”
“Our leading-edge code protection technology is routinely depended upon
by some of the world’s foremost security-focused app developers,” said
Asaf Ashkenazi, VP of Strategy at Inside Secure. “We’re pleased to
announce ATsolutions as the leading mobile app security solution
provider to turn to Inside Secure to further bolster their software
security."
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon
IP, services and the know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions,
identity, content, applications and communications. With its deep
security expertise, the company delivers products that span the entire
range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of
network security, IoT, System-on-Chip security, video content and
entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom.
Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of
customers including service providers, operators, content distributors,
security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor
manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com.
