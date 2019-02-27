Log in
Inside Secure : Selected by ATsolutions to Provide Market-Leading Code Protection for its Banking and Credit Card Apps

02/27/2019 | 11:41am EST

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD) – at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced that ATsolutions, one of Korea’s largest banking app solution providers, licensed the Inside Secure Code Protection solution to safeguard cryptographic keys and algorithms inside mobile apps used by a number of leading banks and credit card companies in Korea.

While Inside Secure provides developers with the tools they need to compile Whitebox implementations themselves and maintain control of the vital keys that unlock the Whitebox, ATsolutions, with its proven know-how and expertise in the field, implemented a software development kit that enables developers to access the specialized technology of the Whitebox. Inside Secure’s Whitebox solution infuses key data into an application’s logic in such a way that it is impractical to extract – deterring criminals and providing unmatched peace of mind.

“We are striving to enhance our security solution by leveraging our expertise, and expand its usage across industries where the importance of data security is increasing,” said Jong-seo Kim, CEO at ATsolutions. “Inside Secure was able to support the required security that our customers demand, and provide us with the core factor in developing a standardized platform that can be used by more software developers. We highly value the company’s technology, and we look forward to a lengthy partnership with Inside Secure.”

“Our leading-edge code protection technology is routinely depended upon by some of the world’s foremost security-focused app developers,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, VP of Strategy at Inside Secure. “We’re pleased to announce ATsolutions as the leading mobile app security solution provider to turn to Inside Secure to further bolster their software security."

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, identity, content, applications and communications. With its deep security expertise, the company delivers products that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT, System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com.


