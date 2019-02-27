Inside Secure : Selected by HiSilicon to Protect Device Secrets Throughout Manufacturing Process

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD) – at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced that HiSilicon, a leading fabless semiconductor company, selected the Inside Secure Provisioning Platform. The platform enables HiSilicon and its customers to securely provision secrets to their products during manufacturing and throughout the device life cycle.

At the heart of any security systems are the cryptographic keys. The system is as secure as the keys it relies on. Thanks to Inside secure provisioning platform, HiSilicon can offer its customers high security features such as strong authentication, secure data storage and code protection.

“When industry leaders such as HiSilicon choose to partner with Inside Secure, it once again underscores the innovation and reliability that we offer to chipmakers and OEMs,” said Martin Bergenwall, Senior VP of Products at Inside Secure. “We’re proud to serve as the industry pioneer in providing third-party provisioning of chipsets that allows organizations to own and control their secret keys. A leader in the field of SoC provisioning and license authority services, Inside Secure is honored to work with one of the world’s most innovative chipset solution providers.”

Inside Secure provides device IDs and Secret Key Programming services on SoC and module manufacturing lines. With more than 60 licensed customers and agreements with 14 different SoC vendors, Inside Secure has successfully helped protect millions of devices by providing strong security foundations. The solution is easy to use and seamlessly interoperable between SoC vendors, which makes Inside Secure the clear choice for organizations looking for the most trusted security partner. It’s an ever-increasing need as IoT, automotive and medical devices continue to be introduced.

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, identity, content, applications and communications. With its deep security expertise, the company delivers products that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT, System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com.

