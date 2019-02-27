Inside Secure : Selected by HiSilicon to Protect Device Secrets Throughout Manufacturing Process

Inside
Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD) – at the heart of
security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced
that HiSilicon,
a leading fabless semiconductor company, selected the Inside
Secure Provisioning Platform. The platform enables HiSilicon and its
customers to securely provision secrets to their products during
manufacturing and throughout the device life cycle.
At the heart of any security systems are the cryptographic keys. The
system is as secure as the keys it relies on. Thanks to Inside secure
provisioning platform, HiSilicon can offer its customers high security
features such as strong authentication, secure data storage and code
protection.
“When industry leaders such as HiSilicon choose to partner with Inside
Secure, it once again underscores the innovation and reliability that we
offer to chipmakers and OEMs,” said Martin Bergenwall, Senior VP of
Products at Inside Secure. “We’re proud to serve as the industry pioneer
in providing third-party provisioning of chipsets that allows
organizations to own and control their secret keys. A leader in the
field of SoC provisioning and license authority services, Inside Secure
is honored to work with one of the world’s most innovative chipset
solution providers.”
Inside Secure provides device IDs and Secret Key Programming services on
SoC and module manufacturing lines. With more than 60 licensed customers
and agreements with 14 different SoC vendors, Inside Secure has
successfully helped protect millions of devices by providing strong
security foundations. The solution is easy to use and seamlessly
interoperable between SoC vendors, which makes Inside Secure the clear
choice for organizations looking for the most trusted security partner.
It’s an ever-increasing need as IoT, automotive and medical devices
continue to be introduced.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is
at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices,
providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to
protect customers’ transactions, identity, content, applications and
communications. With its deep security expertise, the company delivers
products that span the entire range of security requirement levels to
serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT, System-on-Chip
security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking,
enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions
for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators,
content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and
semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com.
