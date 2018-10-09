Inside Secure : Selected by Norway’s Nationwide Debit Card System to Secure Mobile Contactless Payments

With its powerful security technology, Inside Secure offers unique application security insights and threat-fighting capabilities

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announces that Vipps AS, the provider of Norway’s national payment system BankAxept, has chosen Inside Secure to protect its mobile contactless payments.

Owned by Norwegian banks and relied upon to process eight out of 10 store purchases made by card, Vipps prioritizes its anti-fraud technology to protect its vast market share for BankAxept. Now, BankAxept’s latest contactless payment capability for cards and mobile phones will offer added convenience and the highest possible security – all supported by Inside Secure’s market-leading Code Protection and Whitebox solutions.

“We see Inside Secure as a dedicated partner in our commitment to providing the strongest possible security for our country-wide consumers,” said Bjørn Skjelbred. He oversees international business development at Vipps. “It’s clear that Inside Secure offers not only the technology, but also the knowledge needed to work with demanding financial institutions. Inside Secure’s protection solutions for mobile contactless payments provides the peace of mind we need as we expand our business and innovate.”

Inside Secure’s solutions are relied upon by some of the world’s leading banks and other payment-focused businesses. Its unique combination of mobile payment technology and code protection tools position the company as a leading innovator in anticipating threats and protecting applications.

About Vipps

Delivering the national payment system in Norway, Vipps is tasked with developing new payment solutions for a world that is constantly changing. In order to respond to the challenges posed by new operators and new payment solutions, Vipps manages and develops payment solutions in new channels on a commercial basis. This includes the development of contactless payments by card and mobile, online payment solutions, p2p-payments, immediate payments, electronic invoices (EBPP) and digital authentification solutions. Vipps uses its 25 years of experience in the market to provide users with a straightforward and secure purchase experience.

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, identity, content, applications and communications. With its deep security expertise, the company delivers products that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT, System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com

