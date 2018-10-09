Inside Secure : Selected by Norway’s Nationwide Debit Card System to Secure Mobile Contactless Payments

Regulatory News:
Inside
Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for
mobile and connected devices, today announces that Vipps AS, the
provider of Norway’s national payment system BankAxept, has chosen
Inside Secure to protect its mobile contactless payments.
Owned by Norwegian banks and relied upon to process eight out of 10
store purchases made by card, Vipps prioritizes its anti-fraud
technology to protect its vast market share for BankAxept. Now,
BankAxept’s latest contactless payment capability for cards and mobile
phones will offer added convenience and the highest possible security –
all supported by Inside Secure’s market-leading Code
Protection and Whitebox
solutions.
“We see Inside Secure as a dedicated partner in our commitment to
providing the strongest possible security for our country-wide
consumers,” said Bjørn Skjelbred. He oversees international business
development at Vipps. “It’s clear that Inside Secure offers not only the
technology, but also the knowledge needed to work with demanding
financial institutions. Inside Secure’s protection solutions for mobile
contactless payments provides the peace of mind we need as we expand our
business and innovate.”
Inside Secure’s solutions are relied upon by some of the world’s leading
banks and other payment-focused businesses. Its unique combination of
mobile payment technology and code protection tools position the company
as a leading innovator in anticipating threats and protecting
applications.
About Vipps
Delivering the national payment system in
Norway, Vipps is tasked with developing new payment solutions for a
world that is constantly changing. In order to respond to the challenges
posed by new operators and new payment solutions, Vipps manages and
develops payment solutions in new channels on a commercial basis. This
includes the development of contactless payments by card and mobile,
online payment solutions, p2p-payments, immediate payments, electronic
invoices (EBPP) and digital authentification solutions. Vipps uses its
25 years of experience in the market to provide users with a
straightforward and secure purchase experience.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is
at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices,
providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to
protect customers’ transactions, identity, content, applications and
communications. With its deep security expertise, the company delivers
products that span the entire range of security requirement levels to
serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT, System-on-Chip
security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking,
enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions
for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators,
content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and
semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com
