Inside the Hottest Job Market in Half a Century -2

After years working in hourly positions at a casino, he took a job last summer as a cashier at a CVS Health Corp. drug store, making about $12 an hour. He hoped to work at a bank, or perhaps in a traveling sales role, making use of his business degree. "But to be honest, for me to do that, I would have to move to one of the cities or commute to one of the cities, at least," he says. "I don't have the opportunity around where I live."

Other workers are employed -- but need to string together two or more jobs to make ends meet.

Michelle Blandy, 48, had a full-time digital marketing job in Phoenix, but hasn't been able to find steady work since moving to Harrisburg, Pa., to be closer to her family. Instead she's pieced together some freelance projects, occasionally drives for Lyft and sells refurbished jewelry boxes on Etsy. "I have applied for full-time jobs, I just didn't have any luck," she said. "Harrisburg is tiny compared to Phoenix. There's not as many tech companies or big companies here that are hiring."

The good news is this long run of low unemployment could last for a while. Economic theory holds that when unemployment is very low, it stirs inflation, which causes the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates and short-circuit growth and hiring. That kind of cycle ended the 1960s period of low unemployment, but inflation in this period remains below the Fed's target of 2%.

That's allowed the Fed to keep rates low. By January 1970, when the unemployment rate was 3.9%, the Fed had raised its target short-term interest rate to more than 8% to fight inflation. By contrast, when the jobless rate fell below 4% last year, the Fed kept its target rate below 2.5% thanks to low inflation.

"It may turn out that lower unemployment proves to be more sustainable than it was in the 1960s," says Ms. Yellen. "I think we don't know yet."

