InsideBoard : Raises 25 million Euros to Enable Corporate Digital Transformation

AXA Venture Partners, Orange Ventures and ISAI Cap Venture, acquire stake in InsideBoard, the 1st platform for organizational change management

InsideBoard, the start-up vendor of the first SaaS platform for organizational change management based on Artificial Intelligence, raises 25 million euros from a second funding round conducted by AXA Venture Partners, with the participation of Orange Ventures and ISAI Cap Venture, thus joining forces with its historical fund, Entrepreneur Venture.

“This funding is a powerful signal that it is absolutely crucial for companies to engage their employees, massively and remotely, in achieving successful digital transformation and developing the skills of their human capital. It endorses InsideBoard’s founding vision: businesses can only reinvent themselves if they use individual potential to boost collective transformation,” says Michaël Bentolila, co-founder and CEO of InsideBoard.

25 million euros to accelerate international growth

The funding will foster InsideBoard’s expansion abroad - particularly in the United States, and to support artificial intelligence-based product development and the empowerment of its consulting partners, with the coming launch of the latest version of its API.

InsideBoard ambition: become the leading SaaS platform to engage teams remotely in the corporate transformation success

Businesses no longer have any choice: they must revolutionize their approach to change management if they are going to succeed. Until now, 75% of transformation projects failed, because they were based on a traditional approach to change management that focused primarily on training. With InsideBoard, businesses now have a single platform that provides all the key employee engagement drivers needed to secure transformation projects’ employee adoption, wherever they work.

“InsideBoard’s artificial intelligence allows us to understand each employee’s particular engagement mechanisms and thus guide them, one step at a time, towards the achievement of their goals. Thanks to InsideBoard, employees can now get involved in just the same way as they already do in their everyday applications,” says Yohan Bentolila, co-founder and CTO of InsideBoard.

Gartner Consulting named the InsideBoard platform as a leader in the Digital Adoption Solutions segment, consisting of platforms that are crucial to the success of transformation projects. Software vendor Salesforce, meanwhile, awarded its 2020 French ISV Partner of the Year prize to InsideBoard, in the “Customer & Partner Success” category.

