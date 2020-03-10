InsidePacket : extends SONiC use cases, enabling new edge-cloud network services

InsidePacket selects Microsoft-contributed SONiC to deliver secure and programmable edge-cloud services, eliminating complexity, increasing performance and reducing latency associated with siloed appliances via a Broadcom-based switch white box.

InsidePacket, one of the pioneers of next-generation, innovative edge-networking services, today announced its support of SONiC, Microsoft’s Software for Open Networking in the Cloud, to deliver cloud providers and data centers a powerful, ground-breaking accelerated middlebox networking service, over programmable-switch white boxes. By that, InsidePacket’s ipOS solution enables 10-40x improvements in productivity, performance, cost, and scale compared to current industry-typical appliances.

Around 10 percent of enterprise-generated data is created and processed outside a traditional centralized data center or cloud. By 2025, Gartner predicts this figure to reach 75 percent, creating significant challenges for the existing infrastructure. This shift drives a significant increase in the scale of networking infrastructure, and networking services must scale-out accordingly.

SONiC, coupled with InsidePacket’s solution, is one of the first secure, programmable, edge-accelerated platforms that directly addresses the generational scale occurring as data pushes to the edge of the cloud. At the foundations of the InsidePacket solution, lies a programmable-based switch ASIC, optimized to execute middlebox services at high performance and ultra-low latency. Furthermore, SONiC Architecture, a modern microservices-based modular open-source Network Operating System, provides all of the necessary network infrastructures, switching, and routing operation while ipOS offers other mission-critical edge cloud services.

The InsidePacket load balancer and DDOS mitigation are the first ipOS network services offered as containers operated on top of the latest official SONiC version, leveraging the full capacity of a Jericho 2-based switch, and achieving beyond 40x performance improvement vs. standard appliances, at a fraction of the cost.

InsidePacket together with Microsoft, Baidu, Broadcom, and others, had completed the SAI APIs specifications as part of the effort to add load balancer services to SONiC.

“InsidePacket is proud to collaborate with Microsoft, Baidu and the OCP community in bringing high scale edge cloud network services over a Jericho 2 white box to the edge cloud,” said Eli Karpilovski, CEO and Founder of InsidePacket. “Through the integration with SONiC, InsidePacket customers can now leverage the high quality product and incredible work already accomplished by the Open Networking community, along with the ipOS technology designed to address the new architectures for the cloud.”

Partner quotes:

Microsoft: “We are pleased that InsidePacket’s Load Balancer and DDOS containers are running on top of SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud), supporting our community development efforts in open networking,” said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President of Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp. “Cloud providers can now gain a technological advantage over the current appliances solutions, leveraging their already used SONiC platform.”

Baidu: “As one of the largest hyper-scale data center operators globally, Baidu is pleased to support the SONiC project and collaborate on development of applications such as Load balancer and DDOS,” said Gang Cheng, Distinguished Engineer at Baidu. “We are excited to work with InsidePacket to unleash the power of this open source project potential.”

Broadcom: “As the market leader in merchant silicon switch technology and a major contributor of the OCP and SONiC ecosystem, we are excited to see the ipOS running over SONiC and their support for Broadcom’s StrataDNX Jericho2 platform,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “Extending SONiC use case to the edge cloud, on top of the industry’s most pervasive silicon platforms, the ipOS carrier-grade platform will further drive the adoption of our networking switch products, offering a high-degree of flexibility and scale, required for the edge environments.”

UfiSpace: “We are proud to collaborate with InsidePacket and take open networking to the next level,” said Vincent Ho, CEO Of UfiSpace. “Starting at the edge of carrier networks with the leading Open NOS for Data Centers, SONiC, InsidePacket’s high-scale solution, unlocks networks services that until recently were considered closed and propriety.”

Celestica: “Celestica has been supportive of the evolving open networking ecosystem, and is excited to see InsidePacket's solution running in a SONiC environment on our SilverstoneDP™ switch, a Jericho2-based platform. This is another example of the innovation possible in the expanding open hardware market,” said Steven Dorwart, VP Service Provider Solutions, Celestica.

