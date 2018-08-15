InsideSales.com : Launches Neural Insights -- New AI Tech to Reveal Millions in Hidden Value

InsideSales.com,
the No. 1 artificial intelligence (AI) growth platform for sales, today
announced the release of a new AI technology for sales, Neural Insights.
The new technology allows businesses to find untapped value in their CRM
by highlighting accounts or leads that have a high propensity to
purchase, but have not been contacted by sales reps.
Neural Insights allows sales leaders to get millions of more revenue
value out of the opportunities in their pipeline, without making
additional investments.
With quota attainment at 60%, sales leaders need to step up or step
out
“Average quota attainment per sales rep was a mere 60% in 2017, shows InsideSales.com
Labs data. What’s more, this number has been declining for the last
five years, and it’s a major problem for sales departments around the
world. Most sales leaders try to solve this problem by throwing sales
bodies into the mix and adding sales capacity, or by just spending more
on marketing. However, these efforts rarely pay off. Leaders often end
up having to switch jobs and companies when targets are not met,” shows
Dave Elkington, CEO of InsideSales.com.
“Instead of spending millions on hiring or attempting to create net new
pipeline, sales leaders need to focus on maximizing value from their
current opportunities. Our data shows that 75% of leads with the highest
likelihood to buy are not even being engaged by sales reps,” added
Elkington.
AI sales technology helps sales leaders stay on track to reach quota
- and keep their job
Neural Insights, the new sales technology from InsideSales.com, uses
machine learning algorithms to scan data in the CRM, and corroborates
the findings with data from the InsideSales data set, as well as
external sources. InsideSales.com has the largest sales database in the
world, with over 6 trillion cross-company data points and counting--which
makes the AI predictions better than any sales acceleration software
on the market.
This sophisticated data analysis leads to revealing the most valuable
leads that sales reps aren’t calling. The AI then highlights:
-
Missed Value: How much money have you left on the table?
-
Untapped Value: How many of your highest value leads go
untouched?
-
Marginal Value: What's the fastest way to get more value?
By answering these questions, InsideSales.com has helped businesses gain
visibility into their pipeline and uncover the hidden opportunities that
sales reps should work on to reach their quota.
“Neural Insights truly is a sales insights discovery technology that
makes the invisible revenue opportunities visible with AI. Sales teams
and leaders constantly have millions of dollars of accounts and
thousands of leads in their CRM, and no idea who is likely to buy from
them--or what the results will be. They just keep buying new lists and
slowly filtering through poor connections, until they once again miss
their number. Neural Insights changes all that, and shows you exactly
where the gold is in your pipeline,” said Suaad Sait, President of
Growth at InsideSales.com.
Join Michael Murff, Head of Neuralytics AI at InsideSales.com, and Aaron
Janmohamed, Head of Product & Customer Marketing, who will demonstrate
the new technology on August 15, in an online session. Join
the webinar here.
About InsideSales.com:
InsideSales.com offers the industry’s leading AI-fueled sales
acceleration platform powered by Neuralytics™, a predictive and
prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth.
The platform helps companies acquire new customers faster, improve
cross-sell/upsell conversions, and rep performance. Using the
InsideSales.com platform can increase revenue up to 30 percent in just
90 days, for companies who employ sales teams.
InsideSales.com has received numerous industry awards, including
CBInsights award for Top 100 AI Startups, the 2017 AIconics Award for
Best Artificial Intelligence Application for Sales and Marketing, Forbes
Cloud 100 list, CNBC Disruptor 50, AlwaysOn Global 250, OnMedia 100 Top
Private companies, and more.
InsideSales.com accelerates sales for enterprise customers like Caesars
Entertainment, American Express, Cisco, CenturyLink, T-Mobile, Fidelity
Investments, Microsoft, West Corp., Broadridge, Ten-X, Waste Management,
and Workday.
For more information visit www.insidesales.com.
