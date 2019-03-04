InsideView Achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsideView , a leader in Targeting Intelligence, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience Competency status. This designation recognizes that InsideView provides Digital Customer Experience customers with proven technology for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle. These technologies include business-to-business (B2B) go-to-market planning and execution, sales and marketing acceleration, and customer data management. In addition, developers can tap into InsideView market data and intelligence to build customized sales and marketing solutions using InsideView APIs.



“InsideView’s AI algorithm and proprietary classification system give us a very unique ability to identify organizations to target,” explained David Schroeder, Conversion Optimization Manager, CallRail. “We can now find market segments that were difficult to identify in other ways, and the volume of data enables us to vastly increase our reach. We can also aggressively go to market with competitive value offerings that are relevant for those targeted businesses.”

“We used to spend endless amounts of time researching and qualifying leads,” said Monique Nguyen, Director of Business Development, Welocalize. “InsideView is our go-to tool for learning more about a company, their competitors, and if we have existing connections.”

Achieving AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status differentiates InsideView as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member. The designation means that InsideView provides specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success focused on Customer 360. InsideView received this designation for demonstrating deep AWS expertise and delivering its solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“InsideView is dedicated to helping companies achieve their revenue goals by leveraging market data and digital intelligence,” said Heidi Tucker, VP of Global Alliances, InsideView. “We depend on AWS to deliver the data and intelligence business-to-business sellers and marketers need and are proud to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status. We aggregate, validate, and continuously refresh enormous amounts of data and digital signals at scale, leveraging AI data models and machine learning to deliver it in a timely, consumable form to our customers. We rely on the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation AWS provides to keep pace with the volume of data and rate of change.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

InsideView solutions drive success by embedding sales and marketing intelligence into the marketing automation and CRM systems sellers and marketers live and do research in each day. InsideView’s end-to-end go-to-market (GTM) solutions are delivered via a platform of products that are all built on AWS. The solutions start with a GTM decision engine that helps revenue executives quickly and confidently identify ideal customers, new market segments, territories, and their total addressable market. Prospect list building and data management tools keep CRM and marketing automation data current, complete, and relevant.

InsideView helps B2B companies drive rapid growth with the only platform that empowers business leaders to quickly and confidently make go-to-market decisions. As the market shifts from volume-based to targeted sales and marketing strategies, businesses turn to InsideView to help them identify new market opportunities, align sales and marketing execution, and optimize performance. InsideView’s Targeting Intelligence platform, built using artificial intelligence (AI), delivers the industry’s most relevant, reliable data trusted by the world’s leading B2B companies. For more information, visit InsideView at www.InsideView.com , twitter , or read the InsideView blog .

