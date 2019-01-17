Log in
Insider Supremo George Muzea Joins The Edge Amid Market Demand for Fresh Analysis

01/17/2019 | 08:36am EST

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking up may not be hard to do if Amazon's Jeff Bezos is to be believed, but when it comes to companies - the special situations market is growing arms and legs.

Now, as money managers scramble for value, legend George Muzea is partnering with trendsetting firm The Edge following the success of their quarterly Spinoff conference in NYC.

The veteran insider analysis expert with over forty years' experience has worked with some of the world's most prolific investors.

Renowned for its success in monitoring, tracking and the scrutiny of global Special Situations and Spinoffs, Jim Osman (CEO of The Edge) is thrilled by the new partnership.

He says: "It's great that George is coming on board, our friendship goes back 20 years."

"Our clients are guaranteed valuable insights into an area that investors don't normally look at and which is booming."

"The under covered area of directors dealings and employees trading stock in their employer can be a powerful share price catalyst."

"With constant movement in the market as a direct result, it's the perfect time for George to join us."

Founder of Muzea Advisors, George is renowned globally and has a keen eye for detail with his short on Apple and long on Tilray tips proving spot on.

Known for his knowledge to help investors avoid financially hazardous investments and picking out real gems, George said: "Joining The Edge is exciting and my analysis, along with Jim's skill in this niche but profitable space, will add value and look to enhance client returns."

Note to Editors
The Edge provides subscription-based actionable investments in public markets not normally seen by the mainstream. They provide full analysis and breakdowns of situations, fundamental numbers and target pricing. Both Jim Osman and George Muzea are available as talking heads and for interview.

Media Contact:
Jim Osman
207839@email4pr.com 
Global Fundamental Catalyst Investing
+1 (973) 867 7760
www.edgecgroup.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insider-supremo-george-muzea-joins-the-edge-amid-market-demand-for-fresh-analysis-300779645.html

SOURCE The Edge Consulting Group LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
