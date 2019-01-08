Insight LiDAR : Announces FMCW LiDAR Sensor for Autonomous Vehicle Market

Insight LiDAR today announced the development of Digital Coherent LiDAR,
a chip-scale, long-range LiDAR sensor targeted at the emerging
autonomous vehicle market. Insight’s Digital Coherent LiDAR is based on
Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology offering a number
of unique advantages over the current generation of Time-of-Flight (ToF)
LiDAR sensors. Insight LiDAR is a spinout of Insight Photonic Solutions,
a leader in the design and manufacture of highly-linear,
swept-wavelength laser sources for imaging and sensing applications.
Autonomous vehicles require a variety of sensors to interpret the world
around them and to make proper, timely decisions. While ninety-three
percent of autonomous vehicle experts interviewed by UBS believe that
LiDAR is a prerequisite for autonomous vehicles, today’s legacy LiDAR
sensors either do not provide the performance or the price needed for
wide-scale deployment. Legacy LiDAR either does not have the ability to
see faint objects at distance, or it cannot meet industry cost targets,
due to expensive laser sources and fiber amplifiers.
Insight’s Digital Coherent LiDAR was developed based on more sensitive
FMCW detection techniques and software-programmable waveforms that have
been used in FMCW radar for over 40 years. Insight LiDAR’s FMCW sensor
offers 10-100x higher sensitivity than Time-of-Flight LiDAR while
simultaneously offering direct Doppler velocity measurement. The higher
sensitivity, enabled by FMCW detection, drives Digital Coherent LiDAR’s
long-range capability; 200 m to dim (<10 percent reflectivity) objects
like car tires, and 250 m or more to vehicle bodies, trees and other
obstacles.
Direct Doppler velocity measurement enables much faster recognition and
classification of objects, especially critical for safe level 4 and 5
autonomous vehicle operation.
Digital Coherent LiDAR is further enhanced by Insight’s proprietary true
solid-state, fast-axis scan architecture. This unique feature enables
Insight LiDAR to both precisely steer the beam and encrypt the critical
fast-scan axis through software alone, with no moving parts.
“It’s an interesting time in this market,” commented Michael Minneman,
CEO of Insight Photonic Solutions. “Level 4 and 5 autonomy needs a level
of performance, range, resolution, frame rate, and immunity that legacy
ToF sensors just can’t deliver. Couple that to cost goals that can only
be met with a true all-semiconductor solution and you see the challenge.
We have the huge advantage that we’ve been designing and manufacturing
the core technology in this FMCW LiDAR sensor for more than 10 years.”
“LiDAR designers have long known the advantages of FMCW detection, but
the critical laser sources have been large and expensive,” added Dr.
Chris Wood, head of Insight LiDAR’s development and technology. “Over
the past ten years, we’ve developed and refined unique, patented methods
to manufacture and control the laser sources driving world-class
performance in a tiny chip-scale package.”
Insight will be formally introducing Digital Coherent LiDAR at the
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2019. To arrange a
meeting at CES, please contact Greg Smolka, VP, Business Development at gsmolka@insightlidar.com
or (978) 766-6805.
Key Features
Long Range – 200 m to 10 percent R targets at full scan speed with no
averaging or processing
Direct Doppler velocity in every pixel
Complete
immunity from sunlight and other LiDAR
True solid-state, flexible
fast-axis scanning
Ultra-high resolution to 0.02 x 0.02 deg
Low-cost
chip scale, all-semiconductor approach
Further information about Insight LiDAR’s Digital Coherent LiDAR™ is
available at www.insightlidar.com.
Direct inquiries to the company can be made through contact@insightlidar.com
or at +1 (303) 604-5130.
About Insight LiDAR: Insight LiDAR, launched in 2016, licensed
key technologies of Insight Photonic Solutions, based in Boulder, CO and
expanded and adapted theses to autonomous vehicle LiDAR. Insight
Photonic Solutions is an award winning, global leader in photonic-chip
based fast-scan, swept wavelength laser technology. Insight’s products
are used in applications ranging from biomedical imaging to
semiconductor manufacturing to material processing to environmental
sensing.
