Insights & Forecast With Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Automotive Off-Road Lighting Market 2020-2024 | Introduction of Electric Off-Road Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/16/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive off-road lighting market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.84 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005331/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C.G. Motorsports Inc., Grote Industries LLC, Guangzhou Teehon Electronics Co. Ltd., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, KC HiLiTES Inc., Lazer Lamps Ltd., Oracle Lighting, OSRAM Licht AG, Truck-Lite Co. LLC, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Introduction of electric off-road vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Aftermarket
    • OEMs
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44035

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive off-road lighting market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Off-road Lighting Market size
  • Automotive Off-road Lighting Market trends
  • Automotive Off-road Lighting Market analysis

This study identifies innovation in automotive lighting for off-road vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive off-road lighting market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive off-road lighting market, including some of the vendors such as C.G. Motorsports Inc., Grote Industries LLC, Guangzhou Teehon Electronics Co. Ltd., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, KC HiLiTES Inc., Lazer Lamps Ltd., Oracle Lighting, OSRAM Licht AG, Truck-Lite Co. LLC, and Valeo SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive off-road lighting market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive off-road lighting market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive off-road lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive off-road lighting market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive off-road lighting market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • OEMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • C.G. Motorsports Inc.
  • Grote Industries LLC
  • Guangzhou Teehon Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • KC HiLiTES Inc.
  • Lazer Lamps Ltd.
  • Oracle Lighting
  • OSRAM Licht AG
  • Truck-Lite Co. LLC
  • Valeo SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
