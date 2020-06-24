Log in
Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Aquaponics Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Number of Aquaponic Farms to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/24/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the aquaponics market and it is poised to grow by USD 334.24 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005610/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aquaponics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aponic Ltd., AquaCal AutoPilot Inc., Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC, Aquaponic Lynx LLC, Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd., ECF Farmsystems GmbH, Greenlife Aquaponics, Nelson and Pade Inc., Pentair Plc, and The Aquaponic Source Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increase in the number of aquaponic farms will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

An increase in the number of aquaponic farms has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Aquaponics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Aquaponics Market is segmented as below:

  • Technique
    • DWC
    • NFT
    • Media-filled Bed
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA
  • Application
    • Fish
    • Plants

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43942

Aquaponics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aquaponics market report covers the following areas:

  • Aquaponics Market size
  • Aquaponics Market trends
  • Aquaponics Market analysis

This study identifies growing inclination toward controlled environment farming as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaponics market growth during the next few years.

Aquaponics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the aquaponics market, including some of the vendors such as Aponic Ltd., AquaCal AutoPilot Inc., Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC, Aquaponic Lynx LLC, Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd., ECF Farmsystems GmbH, Greenlife Aquaponics, Nelson and Pade Inc., Pentair Plc, and The Aquaponic Source Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aquaponics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aquaponics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aquaponics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the aquaponics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aquaponics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquaponics market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Fish
  • Plants

Market Segmentation by Technique

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technique
  • DWC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • NFT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Media-filled bed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technique

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aponic Ltd.
  • AquaCal AutoPilot Inc.
  • Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC
  • Aquaponic Lynx LLC
  • Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd.
  • ECF Farmsystems GmbH
  • Greenlife Aquaponics
  • Nelson and Pade Inc.
  • Pentair Plc
  • The Aquaponic Source Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
