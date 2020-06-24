Log in
Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Automated Test Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Augmented Production of Electronic Goods to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/24/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automated test equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.47 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005605/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Test Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Plc, Danaher Corp., INNOTECH Corp., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, and Teradyne Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Augmented production of electronic goods has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automated Test Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automated Test Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Telecommunications
    • Aerospace and Defense
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43865

Automated Test Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automated test equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Automated Test Equipment Market size
  • Automated Test Equipment Market trends
  • Automated Test Equipment Market analysis

This study identifies the growing telecommunications industry as one of the prime reasons driving the automated test equipment market growth during the next few years.

Automated Test Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automated test equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Plc, Danaher Corp., INNOTECH Corp., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, and Teradyne Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automated test equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automated Test Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automated test equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automated test equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automated test equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated test equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Advantest Corp.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Anritsu Corp.
  • Chroma ATE Inc.
  • Cobham Plc
  • Danaher Corp.
  • INNOTECH Corp.
  • National Instruments Corp.
  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
  • Teradyne Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
