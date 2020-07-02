Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Dental Sutures Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc and B. Braun Melsungen AG | Technavio

The global dental sutures market is expected to grow by USD 86.13 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005466/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Sutures 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets

Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the dental sutures market - Request free sample pages

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

https://www.technavio.com/report/dental-sutures-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental conditions. In addition, new product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of the dental sutures market.

The prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay and periodontal diseases has steadily increased in recent years. This can be attributed to changing lifestyles, poor eating habits, consumption of tobacco, smoking, and improper dental care. In July 2018, about 8.52% of the US population aged between 20 to 64 years had periodontal disease. The prevalence of the condition increases with age, and thus with the growing global geriatric population, the prevalence of such dental disorders is expected to increase significantly. Dental sutures are used to stabilize the soft tissues loosened up during dental treatment. Therefore, the growing prevalence of dental conditions will fuel the growth of the global dental sutures market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Dental Sutures Companies:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc operates its business through segments such as Branded and OEM. The company offers dental sutures under the brands, GLYCOLON, RESOTEX, RESORBA, SUPRAMID, and DENTOFIL.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers dental sutures under the brand, Silkam.

Ergon Sutramed Srl

Ergon Sutramed Srl operates its business through the Medical products segment. The company offers dental sutures under the brand, DARVIN Lac fast.

HYGITECH Ltd.

HYGITECH Ltd. operates its business through the Medical devices segment. The company offers dental sutures under the brand, DemeLON Nylon.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers dental sutures under the brand, Coated VICRYL.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dental Sutures Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Absorbable sutures

Non-absorbable sutures

Dental Sutures Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Periodontal Dental Services Market – Global periodontal dental services market by end-user (hospitals and dental clinics) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Dental Implants Market – Global dental implants market by end-user (dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others), price (premium dental implants and non-premium dental implants), material (titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005466/en/