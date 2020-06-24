Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.53 billion during 2020-2024. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing demand for cloud-based applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, shortage of skilled professionals might hamper market growth.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market is segmented as below:

End-user BFSI Government ICT Healthcare Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market size

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market trends

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth during the next few years.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ICT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

