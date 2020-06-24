Log in
Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/24/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.53 billion during 2020-2024. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005488/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing demand for cloud-based applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, shortage of skilled professionals might hamper market growth.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • BFSI
    • Government
    • ICT
    • Healthcare
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44001

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market report covers the following areas:

  • Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market size
  • Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market trends
  • Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth during the next few years.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ICT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • AO Kaspersky Lab
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Intel Corp.
  • International Business Machines Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
