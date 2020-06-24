Log in
Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024 | Regulations And Demand For Environment-friendly Composites to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/24/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the natural fiber composites market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.49 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005367/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The AZEK Co. LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FlexForm Technologies, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, PolyOne Corp., Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, TECNARO GmbH, Trex Co. Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Weyerhaeuser Company are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Regulations and demand for environment-friendly composites have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low strength of NFCs in comparison to synthetic composites might hamper market growth.

Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Natural Fiber Composites Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Wood Fiber
    • Non-wood Fiber
  • End-user
    • Building and Construction
    • Automotive
    • Electrical and Electronics
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43321

Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our natural fiber composites market report covers the following areas:

  • Natural Fiber Composites Market size
  • Natural Fiber Composites Market trends
  • Natural Fiber Composites Market industry analysis

This study identifies the superior properties of NFCs as one of the prime reasons driving the natural fiber composites market growth during the next few years.

Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the natural fiber composites market, including some of the vendors such as The AZEK Co. LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FlexForm Technologies, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, PolyOne Corp., Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, TECNARO GmbH, Trex Co. Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Weyerhaeuser Company. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the natural fiber composites market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist natural fiber composites market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the natural fiber composites market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the natural fiber composites market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of natural fiber composites market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • The AZEK Co. LLC
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • FlexForm Technologies
  • JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG
  • PolyOne Corp.
  • Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH
  • TECNARO GmbH
  • Trex Co. Inc.
  • UPM-Kymmene Corp.
  • Weyerhaeuser Company

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
