Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 Selenium Market 2020-2024 | Germany and Japan to Play a Major Role in the Growth of the Selenium Market | Technavio

07/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

The selenium market is expected to grow by 251.06 MT during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005490/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Selenium Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic - Request a free sample report

The major producers of selenium are based in countries such as Japan and Germany. In 2018, Japan and Germany together accounted for more than 65% of the global selenium production. About half of the selenium produced in Japan is exported to China. In Germany, automakers are focusing on equipping vehicles with energy-saving devices, which has increased the demand for electrochromic glass. Also, the ongoing trend of integrating electronics and sensors to switch automotive windows into infotainment displays has further increased the consumption of selenium. Furthermore, the growing population and the rising adoption of automobiles in APAC has fueled the use of selenium in commercial and passenger vehicles worldwide. All these factors are influencing the growth of the global selenium market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43958

As per Technavio, the increasing use of selenium in electronic products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Selenium Market: Increasing Use of Selenium in Electronic Products

Selenium is widely used in various electronic components such as circuit boards and photosensitive drums in photocopiers. The drum forms a crucial part of the photocopiers. It is a metal roller covered by a layer of photoconductive material made of a semiconductor material such as selenium. The increasing number of applications of selenium in many such electronic components will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Increasing use of selenium in batteries and solar cells and the use of selenium in the glass industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Selenium Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the selenium market by application (metallurgy, glassmaking, agriculture, chemicals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the selenium market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
