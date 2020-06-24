Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Surgical Drapes Market 2020-2024 | Growing Prevalence of HAIs to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the surgical drapes market and it is poised to grow by $ 536.73 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005627/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Drapes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Drapes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Guardian, Medica Europe BV, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Owens & Minor Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Priontex, STERIS Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing prevalence of HAIs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lower profit margins and increasing pricing pressure might hamper market growth.

Surgical Drapes Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Surgical Drapes Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Disposable Surgical Drapes
    • Reusable Surgical Drapes
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43967

Surgical Drapes Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our surgical drapes market report covers the following areas:

  • Surgical Drapes Market size
  • Surgical Drapes Market trends
  • Surgical Drapes Market industry analysis

This study identifies a growing number of surgical procedures in developed countries as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical drapes market growth during the next few years.

Surgical Drapes Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the surgical drapes market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Guardian, Medica Europe BV, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Owens & Minor Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Priontex, STERIS Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Surgical Drapes Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Surgical Drapes Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical drapes market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the surgical drapes market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the surgical drapes market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical drapes market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by type
  • Disposable surgical drapes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Reusable surgical drapes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Guardian
  • Medica Europe BV
  • Molnlycke Health Care AB
  • Owens & Minor Inc.
  • Paul Hartmann AG
  • Priontex
  • STERIS Plc
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pAMERICA CAR MART : AMERICAS CARMART INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:23pAppili Therapeutics Announces FY 2020 Annual and Financial Results
BU
05:22pBLACKBERRY LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pSUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pEASYJET : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
05:20pEast West Petroleum Announces Extension Agreement
NE
05:19pNOVAGOLD RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:19pWESCO INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
05:18pBLACKBERRY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Italy approves guarantees for $7.1 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group