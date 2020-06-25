Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Tantalum Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Implants to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the tantalum market and it is poised to grow by 669.75 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, China Minmetals Corp., Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd., Globe Metals and Mining Ltd., HC Starck GmbH, Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd., Taki Chemical Co. Ltd., and Tantalex Resources Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for implants has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Tantalum Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Tantalum Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Anode Powder and Wire
-
Superalloys
-
Carbides
-
Chemicals
-
Others
-
End-user
-
Capacitors
-
Turbine and Aircraft Structure Parts
-
Carbide Cutting Tools and Wear Parts
-
Medical Implants
-
Others
-
Geography
-
North America
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
South America
-
MEA
Tantalum Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tantalum market report covers the following areas:
-
Tantalum Market size
-
Tantalum Market trends
-
Tantalum Market analysis
This study identifies smartphone penetration triggering demand for capacitors as one of the prime reasons driving the tantalum market growth during the next few years.
Tantalum Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the tantalum market, including some of the vendors such as Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, China Minmetals Corp., Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd., Globe Metals and Mining Ltd., HC Starck GmbH, Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd., Taki Chemical Co. Ltd., and Tantalex Resources Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tantalum market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Tantalum Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist tantalum market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the tantalum market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the tantalum market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tantalum market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product by Volume
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product by volume
-
Anode powder and wire - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)
-
Superalloys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)
-
Carbides - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)
-
Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)
-
Market opportunity by Product by volume
Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user by volume
-
Capacitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)
-
Turbine and aircraft structure parts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)
-
Carbide cutting tools and wear parts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)
-
Medical implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (MT)
-
Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Allegheny Technologies Inc.
-
AMETEK Inc.
-
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV
-
China Minmetals Corp.
-
Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd.
-
Globe Metals and Mining Ltd.
-
HC Starck GmbH
-
Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd.
-
Taki Chemical Co. Ltd.
-
Tantalex Resources Corp.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
