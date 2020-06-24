Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand From Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the vacuum heat treatment market and it is poised to grow by $ 694.70 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005563/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Chugai Ro Co. Ltd., ECM Technologies, IHI Corp., Ipsen International GmbH, SECO/WARWICK SA, Solar Manufacturing Inc., ULVAC Inc., and VAC AERO are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand from the automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high initial cost of implementation might hamper market growth.

Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Vacuum Heat Treatment Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Aerospace
    • Automotive
    • Industrial
    • Commercial
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43870

Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vacuum heat treatment market report covers the following areas:

  • Vacuum Heat Treatment Market size
  • Vacuum Heat Treatment Market trends
  • Vacuum Heat Treatment Market industry analysis

This study identifies an increase in the adoption of additive manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the vacuum heat treatment market growth during the next few years.

Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the vacuum heat treatment market, including some of the vendors such as ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Chugai Ro Co. Ltd., ECM Technologies, IHI Corp., Ipsen International GmbH, SECO/WARWICK SA, Solar Manufacturing Inc., ULVAC Inc., and VAC AERO Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the vacuum heat treatment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vacuum Heat Treatment Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vacuum heat treatment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the vacuum heat treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the vacuum heat treatment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vacuum heat treatment market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH
  • AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV
  • Chugai Ro Co. Ltd.
  • ECM Technologies
  • IHI Corp.
  • Ipsen International GmbH
  • SECO/WARWICK SA
  • Solar Manufacturing Inc.
  • ULVAC Inc.
  • VAC AERO

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pPhysics professor only U.S. educator to receive prestigious fellowship
GL
02:02pHorizon Media Study Finds a Surge of Anxiety About Returning to a State of Quarantine
GL
02:01pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : New Publication Highlights Preclinical Research Showing Potential to Enhance Cancer Treatment by Combining Novel Costimulatory Bispecific Antibodies with Libtayo® (cemiplimab)
PR
02:01pPapahānaumokuākea Research and Conservation Fund Announces $1 Million in Grants to Support Management and Conservation
GL
02:01pXPOVIO® (selinexor) Now Approved for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Available from Onco360
BU
02:01pCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of Rotary Air Compressor Market - Vendor Analysis and Growth Outlook for 2020-2024: Exclusive Report from Technavio
BU
02:01pWorthington Industries Declares Increase in Quarterly Dividend
GL
01:59pCORO GLOBAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:58pFIRSTENERGY : Ohio Utilities Complete Inspections and Maintenance to Help Enhance Customer Service Reliability Through Summer Season
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group