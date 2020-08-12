Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on the Global Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the airport smart baggage handling solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005011/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow in the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • The development of smart airports is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Babcock International Group Plc, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., G&S Airport Conveyor, Leonardo Spa, Siemens AG, SITA, Vanderlande Industries BV, and WFS Global SAS. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • APAC
  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
  • The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.75%.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Babcock International Group Plc, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., G&S Airport Conveyor, Leonardo Spa, Siemens AG, SITA, Vanderlande Industries BV, and WFS Global SAS are some of the major market participants. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Smart Baggage and Tracking Devices
    • Smart Baggage Screening Devices
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44059

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our airport smart baggage handling solutions market report covers the following areas:

  • Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market size
  • Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market trends
  • Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market analysis

This study identifies the emergence of robotic baggage handling systems as one of the prime reasons driving the airport smart baggage handling solutions market growth during the next few years.

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the airport smart baggage handling solutions market, including some of the vendors such as Babcock International Group Plc, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., G&S Airport Conveyor, Leonardo Spa, Siemens AG, SITA, Vanderlande Industries BV, and WFS Global SAS. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the airport smart baggage handling solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist airport smart baggage handling solutions market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the airport smart baggage handling solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the airport smart baggage handling solutions market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport smart baggage handling solutions market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Babcock International Group Plc
  • BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
  • CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.
  • G&S Airport Conveyor
  • Leonardo Spa
  • Siemens AG
  • SITA
  • Vanderlande Industries BV
  • WFS Global SAS

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:25aENTERGY : Mississippi High School Energy Academies to Power Up Career Readiness
AQ
05:24aMost of oil on damaged ship in Mauritius collected - representative for ship owner
RE
05:23aKELLOGG : Discovery, Kellogg's and No Kid Hungry Join to Fight Childhood Hunger; Launch PSA Across Food Network and TLC - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
05:23aSuccessful Issuances of Brunei Darussalam Government Short-Term Sukuk Al-Ijarah Securities 184th Series
PU
05:23aCITY CHIC COLLECTIVE : Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference Presentation
PU
05:23aCHINA BLUECHEMICAL : Revised notice of first extraordinary general meeting of 2020 proposed appointment of director and proposed amendment of articles of association
PU
05:23aIMDEX : Court Orders Granted
PU
05:23aSINCERE : Appointment of independent financial adviser
PU
05:23aCATELLA PUBL : Ny VD för Catella Fondförvaltning AB
PU
05:23aCATELLA PUBL : New CEO of Catella Fondförvaltning AB
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : reports first half-year 2020 results and corporate updates
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
3CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand but stronger cargo after record loss
4FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO BANK N : Quarterly Report Q2 2020​ (PDF 564 KB)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group