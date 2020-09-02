Insights on the Global Applicant Tracking System in Higher Education Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The applicant tracking system in higher education market is expected to grow by USD 12.68 million, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The efficient hiring process is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the emergence of open-source ATS, difficulty in choosing appropriate ATS, and lack of identification of candidate experience will hamper market growth.

Global Applicant Tracking System in Higher Education Market: Deployment Landscape

Based on the deployment, the on-premise deployment segment will see lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Global Applicant Tracking System in Higher Education Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from this region. Factors such as the integration of ATS with background-checking software, analytics, and other advanced technologies are driving the growth of the applicant tracking system in higher education market in North America.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

