Insights on the Global Applicant Tracking System in Higher Education Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

09/02/2020 | 04:31am EDT

The applicant tracking system in higher education market is expected to grow by USD 12.68 million, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005039/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The efficient hiring process is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the emergence of open-source ATS, difficulty in choosing appropriate ATS, and lack of identification of candidate experience will hamper market growth.

Global Applicant Tracking System in Higher Education Market: Deployment Landscape

Based on the deployment, the on-premise deployment segment will see lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Global Applicant Tracking System in Higher Education Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from this region. Factors such as the integration of ATS with background-checking software, analytics, and other advanced technologies are driving the growth of the applicant tracking system in higher education market in North America.

Companies Covered

  • Asure Software Inc.
  • Automatic Payroll Systems Inc.
  • Bullhorn Inc.
  • ClearCompany Inc.
  • Greenhouse Software Inc.
  • Hirezon Corp.
  • Kronos Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • PowerSchool Group LLC
  • SwipeClock LLC

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements 

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Asure Software Inc.
  • Automatic Payroll Systems Inc.
  • Bullhorn Inc.
  • ClearCompany Inc.
  • Greenhouse Software Inc.
  • Hirezon Corp.
  • Kronos Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • PowerSchool Group LLC
  • SwipeClock LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
