Insights on the Global Asphalt Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the asphalt market and it is poised to grow by 30.31 million tonnes during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
What is the key factor driving the market?
Increasing demand for waterproofing is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
Who are the top players in the market?
BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TOTAL SA, and United Refining Co. are some of the major market participants.
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
What is the major trend in the market?
Increasing adoption of modified asphalt is a major growth factor for the market.
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.60%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TOTAL SA, and United Refining Co. are some of the major market participants. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Asphalt Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Asphalt Market is segmented as below:
Application
Roadways
Waterproofing
Recreation
Others
End-user
Non-residential Construction
Residential Construction
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Asphalt Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our asphalt market report covers the following areas:
Asphalt Market size
Asphalt Market trends
Asphalt Market analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of modified asphalt as one of the prime reasons driving the asphalt market growth during the next few years.
Asphalt Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the asphalt market, including some of the vendors such as BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TOTAL SA, and United Refining Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the asphalt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Asphalt Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist asphalt market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the asphalt market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the asphalt market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of asphalt market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
-
-
Market Outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
-
-
-
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Roadways - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Waterproofing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Recreation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Market segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
-
-
-
-
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
-
-
Rising use of reclaimed asphalt products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
BP Plc
CEMEX SAB de CV
Chevron Corp.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Owens Corning
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
TOTAL SA
United Refining Co.
PART 15: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
