Insights on the Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive balance shaft market and it is poised to grow by 16.06 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 3%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

AB SKF, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Hirschvogel Holding GmbH, Linamar Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd., OTICS Co. Ltd., SHW AG, and Suzhou Ishikawa Iron Manufacturing Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

APAC

What is the major trend of the market?

Development of new material solutions is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Balance Shaft Market is segmented as below:

Application In-line 4-cylinder Engine In-line 3-cylinder Engine Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive balance shaft market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Balance Shaft Market size

Automotive Balance Shaft Market trends

Automotive Balance Shaft Market analysis

This study identifies development of new material solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive balance shaft market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive balance shaft market, including some of the vendors such as AB SKF, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Hirschvogel Holding GmbH, Linamar Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd., OTICS Co. Ltd., SHW AG, and Suzhou Ishikawa Iron Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive balance shaft market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive balance shaft market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive balance shaft market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive balance shaft market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive balance shaft market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

In-line 4-cylinder engine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

In-line 3-cylinder engine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

