Insights on the Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

09/02/2020 | 06:31am EDT

The automotive intelligent park assist system market is expected to grow by 10.48 million units, accelerating at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005048/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market 2020-2024

The increasing use of rear-view cameras in vehicles is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high replacement cost of components in intelligent park assist systems will hamper the market growth.

Automotive manufacturers across the world are replacing rear-view mirrors with HD-rear view cameras that stream video on the display units installed on the dashboard. This is done to ensure better visibility during fog and eliminate blind spots by providing a wide field of vision. For instance, Cadillac is planning to replace rearview mirrors in all of its vehicles with video displays. The HD cameras that feature in the automaker’s offerings are claimed to reduce glare and produce a clear image even in low-light situations. This trend in the automotive industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive intelligent park assist system market during the forecast period.

More details: Report Page Link

Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market: Technology Landscape

Based on technology, the semi-autonomous segment is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the low cost of semi-autonomous intelligent park assist systems compared with fully autonomous intelligent park assist systems. In addition, the increasing stringency of regulations relating to vehicle safety is driving the growth of the segment.

Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist System Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC will see lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increase in traffic and crowd in urban areas. Besides, the need for reducing the number of vehicle accidents is contributing to the growth of the automotive intelligent park assist system market in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Aptiv Plc
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Valeo SA
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

     

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Semi-autonomous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fully autonomous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Aptiv Plc
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Valeo SA
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-intelligent-park-assist-system-market-industry-analysis

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
