Insights on the Global Automotive Silicones Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

09/02/2020 | 06:16am EDT

The automotive silicones market is expected to reach USD 145.96 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005045/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Silicones Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Silicones Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for automotive silicones from developing countries is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices will hamper market growth.

The rising number of car customization activities has increased the demand for silicone adhesive films. Automotive silicones play a major role in facilitating the adhesion of films and wrapping on vehicles. Factors such as the easy availability of raw materials, land, inexpensive labor, low transportation cost, and lenient government regulations and policies are attracting significant investments in the automotive sector in developing countries. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global automotive silicones market during the forecast period.

More details: Report Page Link

Global Automotive Silicones Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the interior and exterior segment will have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the increased use of automotive silicones in applications such as in the formulation of paint additives, seat belt lubricants, synthetic leather seats, and damping oil for meters. Also, the use of automotive silicones for bonding, sealing, and potting of automotive components is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Global Automotive Silicones Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC will see lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high production of automobiles in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Also, the entry of global automotive OEMs into emerging markets such as China, India, and Indonesia is driving the growth of the automotive silicones market in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

  • China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.
  • Dow Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • H.B. Fuller Co.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • KC Co. Ltd.
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
  • Rogers Corp.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Wacker Chemie AG

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

     

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Interior and exterior - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Engine and drivetrain systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electrical systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Suspension systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.
  • Dow Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • H.B. Fuller Co.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • KC Co. Ltd.
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
  • Rogers Corp.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Wacker Chemie AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-silicones-market-industry-analysis

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
