Insights on the Global Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The expanded polystyrene market is expected to grow by USD 1.84 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005051/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene are one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the growing popularity of bioplastic packaging will hamper market growth.
Expanded polystyrene packaging products are more sustainable compared to other packaging products such as plastic, wood, and cardboard. They are recyclable, reusable, consume less energy, and are light in weight. Many such environmental benefits are encouraging end-users and consumers to increase the preference for expanded polystyrene packaging products, which is driving the growth of the market.
More details: Report Page Link
Global Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the electronic appliances segment will have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increasing use of expanded polystyrene for electronic appliances to ensure safe transportation. In addition, the rising demand for lightweight packaging solutions is fueling the growth of this segment in the market.
Global Expanded Polystyrene Market for Packaging: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapidly expanding e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), household appliances, and personal care end-user industries in the region. Also, the rising population in the region is contributing to the overall growth of the global extended polystyrene market.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered
-
Alpek SAB de CV
-
BASF SE
-
Kaneka Corp.
-
NOVA Chemicals Corp.
-
Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
-
SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH
-
Synthos SA
-
The JACKON GROUP
-
Total SA
-
Versalis Spa
What our reports offer:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
-
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Application
-
Electronic appliances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Alpek SAB de CV
-
BASF SE
-
Kaneka Corp.
-
NOVA Chemicals Corp.
-
Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
-
SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH
-
Synthos SA
-
The JACKON GROUP
-
Total SA
-
Versalis Spa
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/expanded-polystyrene-market-for-packaging-market-industry-analysis
About Technavio:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005051/en/