Insights on the Global Homeware Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

The global homeware market size is expected to grow by USD 79.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as volatility of raw material prices are hampering the market growth.
Consumers are increasingly demanding stylish homeware products. Consequently, several vendors are offering homeware products in various colors and styles. The sale of brightly colored and stylish homeware products has been on the rise which has led to an increase in purchasing frequency when compared with normal product replacement cycles. Thus, innovative features in homeware products and portfolio expansion by vendors are factors that are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global Homeware Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product segmentation analysis, the hardware segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, followed by the soft-furnishing and textile, lighting, and window dressing segments.
Global Homeware Market: Geographic Landscape
As per geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid rise of the real estate industry, and the increase in consumer spending on home interior designing and household furnishing. China is a key market for homeware in APAC.
Companies Covered
-
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
-
Amazon.com Inc.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
-
Carrefour SA
-
J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
-
Target Corp.
-
The Home Depot Inc.
-
Walmart Inc.
-
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Homeware Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist homeware market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the homeware market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the homeware market
-
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of homeware market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Soft furnishing and textile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Window dressing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Distribution channel
-
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
-
Amazon.com Inc.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
-
Carrefour SA
-
J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
-
Lowe's Companies Inc.
-
Target Corp.
-
The Home Depot Inc.
-
Walmart Inc.
-
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
