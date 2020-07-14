Insights on the Global Homeware Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

The global homeware market size is expected to grow by USD 79.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as volatility of raw material prices are hampering the market growth.

Consumers are increasingly demanding stylish homeware products. Consequently, several vendors are offering homeware products in various colors and styles. The sale of brightly colored and stylish homeware products has been on the rise which has led to an increase in purchasing frequency when compared with normal product replacement cycles. Thus, innovative features in homeware products and portfolio expansion by vendors are factors that are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Homeware Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product segmentation analysis, the hardware segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, followed by the soft-furnishing and textile, lighting, and window dressing segments.

Global Homeware Market: Geographic Landscape

As per geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid rise of the real estate industry, and the increase in consumer spending on home interior designing and household furnishing. China is a key market for homeware in APAC.

Companies Covered

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Carrefour SA

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Homeware Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist homeware market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the homeware market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the homeware market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of homeware market, vendors

