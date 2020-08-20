Insights on the Global Medical Robots Market | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis of Related Markets Drivers, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio predicts the global medical robots market to grow steadily at a CAGR of over 21% by 2023. One of the primary drivers of the market is the advantages of robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy. Robot-assisted therapy helps to improve the gait function in patients. Also, the high-intensity training provided by rehabilitation robots helps patients suffering from motor disorders caused by stroke or spinal cord diseases. Many such benefits are fueling the growth of the global medical robots market. Download Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global medical robots market is a part of the global health care services market. The global health care services market includes companies engaged in providing patient health care services. Includes dialysis centers, lab testing services, and pharmacy management services. Also includes companies providing business support services to health care providers, such as clerical support services, collection agency services, staffing services and outsourced sales & marketing services. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Technavio’s reports are aimed at providing key insights on medical robots markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall health care services market. The research analyses the impact on these factors on the medical robots markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio’s reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Health Care Services Market: Segmentation

Health care services, the parent market, includes the global medical robotics market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio’s reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the global medical robots market. The market is segmented as follows:

Service type

Mental health care

Dental care

Laboratory and diagnostic care

Substance abuse treatment

Preventative care

Physical and occupational therapy

Nutritional support

Pharmaceutical care

Transportation

Prenatal care

Medical Care Services Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global medical care services market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Vendor Landscape

Our reports include an extensive vendor landscape to highlight the strong areas and development strategies adopted by the vendors operating in the market. The vendor landscape utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information of the multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care services market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All medical robotics market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

